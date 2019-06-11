A 9-year-old school kid spent his allowance paying off his classmates’ school lunch debt. People are outraged it ever came to this.

caption Ryan Kyote used $74.50 of his allowance to pay off his classmates’ school lunch debt. source Screengrab/ABC News7

Nine-year-old Ryan Kyote used his allowance to pay off his grade’s $74.50 school lunch debt, local news reported.

Elementary school lunches in his district can range from $0.30 to $3.25 depending on income level.

The policy says students will still receive a hot meal even if they are in debt.

Kyote’s story sparked admiration, but also outrage that the burden of paying for school meals fell on a child.

The gesture garnered widespread admiration, but also sparked outrage that children can amass debts from their school meals, and that another child should be the one to fix the situation.

Ryan Kyote, from Napa, California, decided to make an anonymous donation when he found out that not all students could afford a lunch, according to News7.

His mother, Kylie Kirkpatrick, asked West Park Elementary School how much all the third graders owed, and passed the number onto her son: $74.50.

Kyote paid the amount off with his allowance that he usually saves for sports gear, like autographed baseballs, ABC News7 reported.

Kyote told the TV station he initially kept the donation a secret, to avoid the perception that he did it “to brag about stuff.”

“I want them to feel happy that someone cares about them,” he said.

caption Ryan Kyote donated his allowance, which he usually spends on sports gear. source Screengrab/ABC News7

Many social media users expressed anger that the burden to pay for school lunch debt fell on a nine-year-old.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is running for president, repeated his campaign promise to provide universal school meals if he makes it to the White House.

“‘School lunch debt’ should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world,” Sanders tweeted.

“School lunch debt” should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world. When we are in the White House, we are going to provide year-round, free universal school meals. https://t.co/09z1PdR4WG — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 10, 2019

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: “Ryan Kirkpatrick is one heck of a noble kid – but he shouldn’t have to be. We made lunch free for every @NYCSchools student because it was the right thing to do.”

(de Blasio used Kyote’s mother’s surname – Kirkpatrick – instead of his.)

Public school students in New York City have been receiving free lunches since the 2017-2018 school year.

Ryan Kirkpatrick is one heck of a noble kid — but he shouldn’t have to be. We made lunch free for every @NYCSchools student because it was the right thing to do. West Park Elementary, give him back his money and quit holding debt over kids’ heads for daring to want to eat lunch. https://t.co/VSvKfrXrTW — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 11, 2019

Other Twitter users warned readers should take the “feel-good story” with a grain of salt.

this kid is an angel but i wish media outlets would stop trying to make stuff like this feel-good stories, kids being in debt over school lunch is depressing as it is without having to have a 9 year old boy pay for it all https://t.co/MQwhITSHFY — ♡ ???????????????????????? ♡ (@crying_gosling) June 11, 2019

This kid rules as a human but the concept of school lunch debt for 9-year-olds indicates that others have failed as humans, deeply and unforgivably https://t.co/5YFIAKGKdu — non podhoretz (@crookedroads770) June 10, 2019