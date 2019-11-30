Kid Rock was kicked offstage at his own bar for a drunken rant slamming Oprah, Joy Behar, and Kathie Lee Gifford

source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1, Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kid Rock hurled insults at Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar, and Kathie Lee Gifford in a seemingly drunken rant at his own Nashville bar before he was escorted off the stage.

In a video posted by TMZ, the country rocker took the stage at his Nashville bar to slam the female TV hosts while a nearby audience member said he was “blackout drunk.”

The musician was escorted off the stage after the seemingly random outburst and posted a tweet one day later to explain his dislike for Winfrey.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kid Rock hurled insults at Oprah Winfrey and other female TV hosts in a seemingly drunken rant at his own Nashville bar before he was escorted off the stage.

The musician was captured on the stage at the Big A– Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, which he owns, in a video posted by TMZ, where he insults Winfrey, in addition to and “The View” host Joy Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want white women to believe in this s***’ – f*** her,” Kid Rock said.

“F— Oprah,” he said, while making lewd gestures.

In responding to the unsettled crowd, the musician added Behar to his jabs, saying: “I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar.”

“F— Oprah Winfrey and fuck Kathie Lee Gifford,” he said, as an audience member can be heard in the video saying that the musician is “racist” and “blackout drunk.”

The morning after the rant, Rock tweeted an explanation for his previously mentioned dislike of Winfrey, but didn’t specifically say what set him off the night before, or how Behar and Gifford ended up in his rant.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show,” Rock wrote. “I said f-k that and her. End of story.”

It was not immediately clear why the musician took aim at Behar and Gifford as well, but he called Behar a “b—-” on a March 2019 “Fox & Friends” appearance.

Read more:

China is trying to prevent deepfakes with new law requiring that videos using AI are prominently marked

Leonardo DiCaprio denies financing the Amazon fires following viral accusation cited by Brazilian president

A former ‘SNL’ assistant turned YouTuber with millions of followers tells all about vlog-life – from eating toenails to burnout