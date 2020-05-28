Kiddie pools are the new Instagram status symbol and are being resold on Ebay for over 300% their original value

- source
- MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images
- Instagram influencers have launched a new, socially distant summer trend: inflatable pools.
- Inflatable and aboveground pools are sold out at Home Depot and are in low stock at Amazon and Walmart.
- Meanwhile, Ebay vendors have been selling sold-out pools for around three times their original price.
- However, those desperate for a backyard dip this summer need not despair: there are a few options left for the not-so-picky and the deep-pocketed, and BI’s Reviews team also has some recommendations.
The sun waits for no pandemic.
Since you can’t stay six feet away from the heat, people are embracing a new, socially distant way to cool off as summer approaches: inflatable and aboveground pools.
On Instagram, influencers welcome the advent of summer by reclining in brightly patterned “designer” kiddie pools. Atlanta-based influencer Anna Lizana touted her new Minnidip pool in a recent post. Minnidip, a direct-to-consumer inflatable pool and ball pit brand, is currently sold out of all its pools.
This is where you’ll find me during sunny days from now on! You don’t need a huge backyard to enjoy time outside your own home! I’m obsessed with my adult kiddie pool from @minnidip ! ???????????? Everything in this photo or similar items to mine are linked here http://liketk.it/2ODou ! Make sure to Download the LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app to shop this pic via screenshot! #liketkit @liketoknow.it #StayHomeWithLTK #LTKhome #LTKswim
London-based Canadian influencer Amber Desilets, otherwise known as the Pink Millennial, included a teal, white, and pastel-pink kiddie pool in a post teasing her backyard party tips.
Although an adult pool party might not be the same as when you were a child… it’s even better, because this time we can include alcohol???? Today on the blog, I’m sharing my tips on how to host a stylish backyard party (even if it’s just for yourself to enjoy)… including how to keep your drinks cold from the first sip to the last with @bru.mate (ad) #brumate
Unfortunately, it may be slim pickings for those just starting to look for an inflatable pool for the summer. Amazon’s selection is limited. Many of Walmart’s options are sold out or nearly sold out. Home Depot is currently completely out of stock of all its aboveground pools.
Ebay, however, has become home to a flourishing resale market for aboveground pools. One Intex brand pool set, which last sold on Walmart for $370, is being resold on Ebay for as little as $1000 and as much as $1500. The listings for the $1000 Intex asks in red letters, “IS YOUR PUBLIC POOL GOING TO OPEN?” And for those looking for something smaller and more inflatable, a Bestway pool previously for sale at Walmart for $31.56 is being resold on Ebay for $95.
So what’s left for those with hot homes and tight budgets? Well, this Intex kiddie pool is available on both Amazon and Walmart for around $37. It’s highly rated, and one reviewer was especially pleased with its durability even with highly unconventional use. Or, you could check out Business Insider’s Reviews team’s recommendations.
Otherwise, you can live vicariously through the never-ending pool party that is Instagram.
Look for the positive around you and you will find things to be grateful for. I am thankful for this sunshine, these smiling babies, the blue skies, and a reason to slow down. I am also thankful for this freshly brewed #coldbeer from a local brewery I’m currently drinking (@vistabrewing) ???????? Turn off the news for a bit and get outside. ????☀️ The girls played in the pool while I worked more on painting the playscape (stay tuned for that reveal…). What did y’all do for #quarantainment today?? . . . . . ????: @kortnijeane . . #austinblogger #austininfluencer #kortnijeaneswimmers #kortnijeane #twinsofinstagram #twinstagram #motherhoodsimplified #motherhoodunfiltered #motherhoodinspired #motherhoodalive
Summer time essentials… Watermelon, Pool time and of course @hydralyte to keep us hydrated through all our fun summer activities! We are loving the ease of the single packets and the lemonade flavor 🙂 #sponsored #mamasgirl #motherhood #helpfultips #stayhydrated #momdaughtertime #summertimevibes #summerfun☀️ #pooldays #watermelonlove #summerloving