26 kids’ advent calendars for every age and interest

Kids love Christmas for obvious reasons, and advent calendars are an easy way to keep up the Christmas spirit in the days leading up to December 25.

There are advent calendars for every age and every interest, so we’ve rounded up a wide variety of calendars to delight your toddler, older kid, or teen.

The cheapest kids’ advent calendar in this list is only $6.99, so you can delight your child for less than $0.30 a day.

I absolutely love Christmas time. There are so many ways to make the season fun and special, and one of my favorite ways is with advent calendars. My mom started an advent calendar tradition when my sister and I were little, and even though we’ve both long been out of the house, she still sends us our advent calendars every year. I’m excited to start this tradition with my own daughter now; how fun will it be to see the magic of Christmas in her eyes as she opens a new treat or toy every day leading up to the 25!

Advent calendars are simple, fun, and most require no work for busy parents to set up each day (looking at you, Elf on the Shelf). They’ve come a long way from the ones filled with waxy chocolate I remember from my childhood. There are advent calendars for virtually every interest and budget. Here are our picks for the 25 best kids’ advent calendars, from LEGO building kits to Hershey kisses.

Whether you have toddlers or teens, we found an advent calendar they’ll love – keep scrolling to check out our favorites for 2019.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Nothing is more magical than Hogwarts at Christmas, and this advent building set allows your child to recreate the magical scenes with seven figurines and iconic pieces like the Hogwarts Express. The box shows the Great Hall during Christmas. Recommended for ages 7 and up.

Playmobil Santa’s Workshop Advent Calendar

Help the elves get ready for Christmas by slowly filling Santa’s workshop with trinkets, toys, and figurines. It even includes an electric lantern and Santa’s sleigh. Recommended for ages 4 to 10.

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar

Use the calendar itself to set the scene with a pop-up pipe and a background showing iconic images from the game. Kids will get 17 figurines and seven accessories. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Advent Challenges Activity Advent Calendar

This fun advent calendar gives your kids challenges to do each day. One day they might make their bed while singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and another they might make a Christmas card for someone they love. There are also blank challenges so your family can come up with your own.

Crayola Christmas Countdown Activity Advent Calendar

Keep your kids active and help them be creative through the holiday season with this calendar that includes 24 different crafts and activities for them to complete. Some crafts include ornaments, finger puppets, and coloring projects. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Play-Doh Advent Calendar

This is another fun activity calendar that includes five cans of Play-Doh along with 24 molds, stamps, and other holiday-themed accessories. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar

This advent calendar includes eight Hot Wheels vehicles and 16 accessories. It also comes with a holiday-themed, fold-out play mat for kids to play with their new toys. Recommended for ages 3 to 7.

Snowman Celebration Chocolate Advent Calendar

This simple calendar displays a holiday scene and includes 24 pieces of milk chocolate. Behind each door is a verse from “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Suitable for all ages; supervise young children when eating.

Disney Jr. Advent Calendar

Inside this calendar, kids will find 11 figurines of characters from their favorite Disney shows including Mickey, Doc McStuffins, and Bingo. They’ll also get five accessories, five stickers, and three gift boxes. Recommended for ages 3 to 10.

Fisher-Price Little People Advent Calendar

This set is so much fun for babies and toddlers, and it’s the one I have for my daughter this year. She’ll be 18 months old around Christmas, and she already loves playing with Little People. Kids will get a new figurine each day including little people, holiday decorations, and other accessories. Recommended for ages 1 to 5.

L.O.L. Surprise! #OOTD (Outfit of the Day)

This one technically isn’t an advent calendar, but it functions the same way, and it will be a massive hit if you have a kid who has been hit by the L.O.L. Surprise! Doll craze. This calendar includes one doll and 24 fashion pieces. Recommended for ages 5 to 13.

Thomas & Friends Fisher-Price Minis Advent Tree

This advent calendar has 24 miniature engines, six of which feature Christmas-themed designs. Kids will get to slowly build trains over the month of December, and the box converts to a track for them to play on. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Funko Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th Anniversary

This calendar is great for Marvel fans young and old, and I’m even debating getting one for my husband this year. From Rocket to Captain America, it comes with 24 Marvel character pocket pops. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

Bring the Force to your home for your children this Christmas with 24 buildable figurines and objects from Star Wars. Kids will love to build and play with Chewbacca, stormtroopers, and even some Christmas-themed characters. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Frozen 2 Advent Calendar

If your child has had Frozen advent calendars in the past, take it up a step this year with the official Disney Frozen 2 advent calendar. This set has 26 pieces – an Anna and an Elsa doll along with 24 pieces of clothing and accessories. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Magnetic Advent Tree

This adorable tree has a magnetic ornament for your child to hang up every day, perfect for younger kids who are just starting to understand the idea of an advent calendar. There is also a cute holiday poem on the back for your family to read together. Recommended for ages 3 to 7.

Burlap Bag Hanging Advent Calendar

This is a great option if you don’t want your advent calendar to clash with your beautiful Christmas decorations. Hang them anywhere in your home with the provided rope. The bags don’t come pre-filled, so you can fill them with things you know your kids will love.

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Reading stories together can be another fun Christmas tradition, and this advent calendar makes that easy with 24 different Disney stories, one to read each day. Recommended for ages 6 to 10.

Paw Patrol Advent Calendar

Your kids can build their own fun world with the backdrop of a wintry scene. This calendar comes with figurines, sleds, ramps, shops, and more. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Disney Pixar Cars Advent Calendar

During the days leading up to Christmas, this advent calendar gives your child pieces of a track they can build themselves. They’ll also get cars, flags, cones, and more. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Hershey Kisses Advent Calendar

A Hershey Kiss a day sounds good to me, and it will to your child of any age, too. This simple advent calendar also has a word search on the back. Suitable for all ages; supervise young children when eating.

Haribo Candy Advent Calendar

If you want a little more variety in your kids’ Christmas treats, this 24-day advent calendar has 14 different Haribo treats inside (some treats are duplicated). Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Lindt Bear Advent Calendar

Treat your child with delicious Lindt chocolate every day. Varieties inside include Lindor mini truffles, gold reindeer, and more. Suitable for all ages; supervise young children when eating.

Santa Selfie Socks Advent Calendar

This is only a 15-day advent calendar, but 15 pairs of socks are more than enough. No pair of socks is the same, with Santas, elves, nutcrackers, and fun Christmas sayings. The calendar includes 10 low-cut pairs and 5 crew pairs and fits women’s shoe sizes 4 to 10.

Hickory Farms Advent Calendar

Know a kid or teen who loves to hit up the Hickory Farms stand that pops up at the mall every Christmas? Then they’ll love the chocolate dipped pretzel balls, chocolate-covered sandwich cookies, and so much more. Suitable for all ages, just be cautious of choking hazards for younger children.

LEGO City Advent Calendar

This Christmas-themed calendar includes 24 different objects for your child to build. Some of the objects included are Santa, a snowman, a fireplace, and a snowmobile. The box also includes a fold-out Christmas scene for your child to play with their LEGOs on. Recommended for ages 5 and up.