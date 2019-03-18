10 times kids were blamed for thousands of dollars’ worth of destruction

caption A group of kids pushed over a stone pedestal that was a famous landmark in Oregon. source David Kalas/YouTube

Adults aren’t the only ones who have caused some serious damage to a number of famous places and landmarks.

Kids have been known to be just as destructive – whether by accident or not.

We rounded up 10 incidents where children were accused of ruining everything from priceless art to famous landmarks.

Keep scrolling for some stories that are sure to make you cringe, no matter if you’re a parent or not.

A child was caught on camera knocking over a $132,000 statue, and his parents are being asked to pay for it.

caption The statue that the child knocked over. source YouTube/Inside Edition

Surveillance video captured footage of a child attempting to “hug” a piece of artwork during a wedding reception at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas, in June 2018.

The statue, titled “Aphrodite di Kansas City” and created by the artist Bill Lyons, was worth $132,000 dollars. It fell to the ground after the child’s attempted hug, and the community center has filed an insurance claim requiring the parents to pay for the damage.

A child reportedly destroyed over $1,000 in makeup displayed in a Sephora store.

caption Not the display that the child ruined. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sephora shopper and makeup artist Brittney Nelson shared a photo of an eyeshadow display that had been completely destroyed at one of the chain’s locations in Augusta, Georgia, in November 2017. The display featured over $1,000 worth of Make Up For Ever eyeshadow. According to Nelson, the damage was done by a “small child.”

Although she never saw the child actually wreck the display, Nelson told INSIDER that as she walked into the store, she passed a woman who was rushing her child out of the store. “The glittery footprints helped us decipher it was a tiny human,” Nelson said.

A boy accidentally punched a hole in a $1.5 million 17th century painting after tripping in an art exhibit.

caption The punch was an accident. source ODN/YouTube

A 12-year-old boy tripped while exploring a Leonardo da Vinci-themed exhibit at the Huashan 1914 creative arts center in Taipei, in August 2015. Footage from inside the gallery shows the boy reaching out to catch himself, but instead punching his fist into a $1.5 million painting that was on display.

The painting, titled “Flowers,” was created by Baroque artist Paolo Porpora and dated back to the 1600s. One of the exhibit’s organizers told CNN that insurance would cover the cost of repairing the hole, meaning that the boy’s family would not have to pay for the damage.

A young boy knocked over a $15,000 Lego sculpture, causing it to break into pieces.

caption The sculpture didn’t last long. source Weibo/trush/CGTN/Facebook

Just an hour after a Lego show opened in Ningbo, China, in June 2016, a young boy reportedly knocked over a human-sized sculpture. The Lego sculpture, which was of a fox character from Disney’s “Zootopia” movie, cost over $15,000 and took artist “Mr. Zhao” three days to build.

The parents apologized to the artist, who accepted the apology and didn’t hold the parents responsible for the damage, saying that he knew it was just an accident.

Two children played with and damaged a piece of artwork in the Shanghai Museum of Glass as their adult chaperones filmed them.

caption Footage shows the two boys playing with the sculpture as two adult chaperones film them. source CGTN/YouTube

CGTN, the English language news channel of China Central Television, captured footage of two young boys playing with, and breaking, a sculpture on display in the Shanghai Museum of Glass in May 2016. Even worse, the children’s adult chaperones filmed the incident, instead of trying to stop them.

The boys ended up breaking off a piece of the wing-like sculpture, which then shattered after hitting the floor. Titled “Angel in Waiting,” the piece of artwork took artist Shelly Xue 27 months to create. Hyperallergic reported that instead of fixing the sculpture, Xue simply renamed it to “Broken” and left it as is. It’s unclear whether the adults were ever held accountable for the damage, but the museum did install a video of the incident next to the display.

A family damaged an 800-year-old museum artifact in order to take a photo of their kid.

caption The cracked coffin. source Courtesy of Southend-on-Sea Borough

A family in the UK decided to place their baby inside an 800-year-old sandstone coffin for a photo, accidentally knocking it off its stand in the process. Per the Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, the incident only caused about $130 worth of damage. The disregard for historical preservation for the sake of a photo, however, is priceless. Read more here.

A teenager carved his name onto a 3500-year-old Egyptian sculpture.

A Chinese teenager who was visiting Egypt carved his named onto a 3,500-year-old sculpture in Luxor, reportedly writing “Ding Jinhao visited here.”

The damage, which was done in May 2013, caused the Chinese National Tourism Administration to issue advice to tourists, telling them to comply with public orders, help maintain a clean environment, and protect public infrastructure, among other things.

An unattended boy went on a rampage in a Dollar Store, throwing things off the shelves and threatening customers.

caption The boy appeared to be unattended. source SuperkenGaming/YouTube

A YouTube video showed footage of a 10-year-old causing some major destruction at a Dollar Store in Tallahassee, Florida, in December 2014. The boy was making his way through the store, leaving behind a trail of products that he was throwing off the shelves.

After the boy threatened to hit a store customer, a man who was thought to be a store employee grabbed the boy by his collar and ushered him out of the store, according to the Daily Mail.

A group of teens pushed a rock off a crag at Brimham Rocks in North Yorkshire, England, causing irreparable damage to a landmark that’s millions of years old.

caption A rock like the one seen above was pushed off a crag at Brimham Rocks. source daverhead/iStock

According to the Northyorkshire Police, a group of five young people were seen pushing a rock off a crag at Brimham Rocks, a National Trust site that dates back millions of years, in June of 2018. The rock formation has been shaped by centuries of wind, rain, and ice.

“The incident has not only caused considerable damage to both the rock and the crag face, but those responsible also put themselves in danger and have created a potential hazard for other visitors to Brimham Rocks,” the police said.

A group of kids pushed over a stone pedestal that was a famous landmark in Oregon.

caption The group claimed they were eliminating something that was a safety hazard. source David Kalas/YouTube

The Duckbill was an iconic stone landmark that stood perched at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City, Oregon. Although the landmark was fenced off to the public, one group of young adults decided to ruin the formation.

Footage captured by David Kalas, who was filming a drone video in the area, caught the group trying to knock over the stone. Eventually they succeeded, at which point the large rock tipped to the ground and crumbled.

According to KATU News, when Kalas confronted the group, they told him they attempted to destroy the rock because one of their friends had broken his leg on the rock earlier. At the time, no one from the video had been identified, but park officials were conferring with the police about how to handle the situation.