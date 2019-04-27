Yet another baby sleeper has been yanked from shelves, just weeks after Fisher-Price’s recall of the deadly Rock ‘n Play

caption Since 2012, the product has been linked to five infant deaths. source Consumer Product Safety Commision

Baby product manufacturer Kids II is recalling thousands of rocking sleepers.

Since 2012, the product has been linked to five infant deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that the Atlanta-based company will refund customers who purchased the sleeper.

Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million Rock N’ Play sleepers on April 12, after the item was linked to over 30 infant deaths. Now, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has labeled a strikingly similar product as unsafe.

The CPSC announced that all models of the Kids II rocking sleepers would be recalled, effective April 26.

“Infant fatalities have occurred in the rocking sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” the CPSC’s release said.

The release said that the product has been linked to five infant fatalities since its 2012 launch. The CPSC estimated that there are approximately 694,000 units of these products out in the market.

Previous recalls of Kids II products, according to the company’s website, include blocks, a Baby Einstein motion activity jumper, and play color blocks.

The baby product retailer’s websites indicate that it’s had 15 product recalls since 1996. The last recall before the rocking sleeper took place in 2017 and centered around an oball rattle.

The Atlanta-based company Kids II – which operates online under the name Kids 2 – is on the hook to refund owners of these rocking sleepers. Parents who’ve purchased a rocking sleeper should stop using the product immediately and contact the company for a refund, according to the CPSC.

Fisher-Price’s Rock N’ Play had similar issues. Over 30 infant deaths were linked to the Rock N’ Play after babies rolled from their backs to their sides or stomachs and suffocated.

In June 2018, watchdog group Kids In Danger issued a warning against inclined sleepers noting that infants can get trapped in a position in the sleepers after rolling over.