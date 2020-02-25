‘It’s like a little squirt gun:’ Children as young as 5 are learning to administer Narcan to combat Tennessee’s opioid crisis

A New York Times article revealed how one Tennessee county is battling the opioid crisis in its area: training children to use Narcan, a nasal spray that could prevent a fatal drug overdose.

The Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition estimated that they have provided Narcan training to 600 children and teens in three years.

The radical strategy has faced a lot of pushback in the state, but drug prevention educators argue that the trauma of administering Narcan is better than that of losing a parent.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In an effort to combat the opioid epidemic that has plagued Tennessee, one county’s health department is training a new generation of emergency responders: children and teenagers.

In an insightful New York Times article, journalist Dan Levin painted a picture of how drug prevention educators in a Tennessee county are teaching children as young as six how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that could prevent a fatal drug overdose.

In after-school programs, babysitting classes and vaping cessation courses, an estimated 600 children have been taught what to do when they find someone who may have overdosed on opioids and received two doses of the life-saving drug to keep in their backpacks through the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition.

“Lots of people say children don’t need to think about these things,” Jilian Reece, a drug prevention educator and director of the coalition, told The New York Times. “But I’d rather a kid should go through the trauma of giving Narcan than see their parent die.”

As children and teens in Carter County Tennessee learn to confront the opioid crisis happening in their homes and communities, other states across the country are struggling to battle the rising number of fatal overdoses. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 128 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids every day.

source Shutterstock

The opioid epidemic, the deadliest drug crisis in US history, has wreaked havoc on the country and American families, but it’s struck Carter County, Tennessee particularly hard, The Times reported.

Nearly 60 people have died from opioid overdoses in Carter County, which has a population of 56,000 people. The Times noted that 8.1 million painkillers were prescribed in the state, far exceeding the state’s population of approximately 6.5 million.

Reece, a drug prevention educator and director of the coalition, taught children at a local library how to use the drug reversal spray through a murder mystery opioid game in which the killer “was heroin laced with fentanyl, an often fatal opioid,” Levin wrote.

Holding the small plastic device, she let the children handle the Narcan, which she said was”just like a little squirt gun.”

In the program, they present pictures of opioids, describe symptoms of an overdose, and what to do in the event of an overdose, including calling 911 and how to “open, insert, and squirt” the plastic device on an unconscious victim. One seven-year-old said he felt good about the training so that he could help someone in danger.

“Drugs are bad things that could kill you,” Nash Kitchens told The Times . “Now I know how to use it. I feel good because I like helping people in danger.”

Receiving pushback from city officials, schools, law enforcement, and local residents, health officials have resorted to providing the training outside of school at “basketball games, tailgates, and a summer camp,” according to The Times.

“We’re in the Bible Belt,” Sherry Barnett, a regional overdose prevention specialist, explained to The Times.”A lot of schools here don’t like to admit drugs are a problem.”

Despite protests to the program, the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition has provided Narcan training to kids and teens for the past three years, with at least 100 of its young trainees returning for more doses after using up their supply, according to Reece.

Some teens who have been directly impacted by the opioid epidemic have even taken it upon themselves to continue the program – the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition youth board’s president, 17-year-old Jocelyn Marr, created the opioid mystery game and teaches the class herself.

“We’ve had a lot of experience with kids who find it easier to listen to other kids as opposed to adults,” Marr told The Times. One parent who brought her 5-year-old to one of the Narcan training sessions had witnessed told The Times that “I would have felt more prepared,” she said. “It’s great for kids to learn. I don’t think it’s ever too early.”

The news comes in the midst of an ongoing legal battle between states and the pharmaceutical companies that are accused of igniting the crisis. Many states say they hope to use the settlement funds to funnel money to state-funded drug treatment programs to help deal with the crisis caused by big pharma companies.

However, there appears to be no clear end to the legal battles. More than 20 states have rejected an offer from the pharmaceutical industry that would have paid some $18 billion over the course of 18 years to settle ongoing legislation drug companies’ role in the opioid epidemic which they claim is “not enough.”