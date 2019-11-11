All the kids’ movies you can stream on Disney+ — from “Snow White” to “Frozen”

source Disney/Business Insider

Disney+ will soon be the only place to watch your favorite Disney and Pixar movies.

The new streaming subscription service will hold the entire Disney and Pixar movie catalog, from “Snow White” and “Lady and the Tramp” to “Frozen” and “Zootopia.”

A month-to-month subscription will cost $6.99/month and an annual plan will cost $69.99/year, dropping the monthly price to $5.83.

What can my children watch?

If you have kids, they’ll especially love the jaw-dropping array of movies available from day one of Disney+. If you don’t, you’ll still appreciate how much is available to stream.

From “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the first film Disney ever made, to more recent hits like “Frozen” as well as brand-new programming made exclusively for Disney+, there is something for everyone. Some can be streamed starting November 12 while others drop in 2020, but rest assured that the entertainment value is well worth the membership price.

Here are all the kids’ movies to stream on Disney+:

Brand-new movies on Disney+

“Lady and the Tramp” (available November 12): This live-action remake of the 1955 Disney classic has an all-star cast, including Tessa Thompson (“Westworld,” “Thor: Ragnarok”) as the voice of Lady and Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers,” “Maniac”) as Tramp.

This live-action remake of the 1955 Disney classic has an all-star cast, including Tessa Thompson (“Westworld,” “Thor: Ragnarok”) as the voice of Lady and Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers,” “Maniac”) as Tramp. “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” (available November 12): Based on a New York Times best-selling novel, the movie centers on 11-year-old Timmy Failure, who’s under the impression that he’s the town’s greatest detective along with his best friend, an imaginary 1,200-pound polar bear.

Based on a New York Times best-selling novel, the movie centers on 11-year-old Timmy Failure, who’s under the impression that he’s the town’s greatest detective along with his best friend, an imaginary 1,200-pound polar bear. “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” (available in 2020): In this new installment of the Disney Channel favorite, Phineas and Ferb travel across the galaxy to save their sister Candace who has been abducted by aliens.

In this new installment of the Disney Channel favorite, Phineas and Ferb travel across the galaxy to save their sister Candace who has been abducted by aliens. “Flora & Ulysses” (TBA): Based on the Newberry Award-winning children’s book, “Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures,” 10-year-old Flora saves a squirrel that she names Ulysses. It later wreaks havoc on her life through a series of (mis)adventures.

Classic Disney movies

“Pinocchio” (1940)

“Dumbo” (1941)

“Bambi” (1942)

“The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (1949)

“Alice in Wonderland” (1951)

“Peter Pan” (1953)

“Lady and the Tramp” (1955)

“The Sword in the Stone” (1963)

“The Jungle Book” (1967)

“The Aristocats” (1970)

“Robin Hood” (1973)

“The Rescuers” (1977)

“The Fox and the Hound” (1981)

“The Black Cauldron” (1985)

“Thumbelina” (1994)

“The Lion King” (1994)

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996)

“Hercules” (1997)

“Atlantis: The Lost Empire” (2001)

“Lilo & Stitch” (2002)

“Wreck-It Ralph” (2012)

“Big Hero 6” (2014)

“Zootopia” (2016)

Disney sequels

“Bambi II” (2006)

“Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure” (2001)

“101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure” (2003)

“The Jungle Book 2” (2003)

“The Fox and the Hound 2” (2006)

“The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride” (1998)

“The Lion King 1½” (2004)

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame II” (2002)

“Return to Never Land” (2002)

“Tarzan & Jane” (2002)

“Atlantis: Milo’s Return” (2003)

“Stitch! The Movie” (2003)

“Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch” (2005)

“Leroy & Stitch” (2006)

Disney princess movies

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

“Cinderella” (1950)

“Cinderella II: Dreams Come True” (2002)

“Cinderella III: A Twist in Time” (2007)

“Sleeping Beauty” (1959)

“The Little Mermaid” (1989)

“The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea” (2000)

“The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning” (2008)

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas” (1997)

“Belle’s Magical World” (1998)

“Aladdin” (1992)

“The Return of Jafar” (1994)

“Aladdin and the King of Thieves” (1996)

“Mulan” (1998)

“Mulan II” (2005)

“Pocahontas” (1995)

“Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World” (1998)

“The Princess and the Frog” (2009)

“Tangled” (2010)

“Frozen” (2013)

“Moana” (2016)

“Tangled: Before Ever After” (2017)

Pixar movies

“Toy Story” (1995)

“A Bug’s Life“ (1998)

“Toy Story 2” (1999)

“Monsters, Inc.” (2001)

“Finding Nemo” (2003)

“The Incredibles” (2004)

“Cars” (2006)

“Ratatouille” (2007)

“WALL•E” (2008)

“Toy Story 3” (2010)

“Cars 2” (2011)

“Brave” (2012)

“Monsters University” (2013)

“Inside Out” (2015)

“The Good Dinosaur” (2015)

“Finding Dory” (2016)

“Cars 3” (2017)

Mickey and Friends movies

“Fantasia” (1940)

“The Reluctant Dragon” (1941)

“Saludos Amigos” (1943)

“The Three Caballeros” (1945)

“Fun and Fancy Free” (1947)

“Melody Time” (1948)

“A Goofy Movie” (1995)

“Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp” (1990)

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas” (1999)

“Fantasia 2000” (2000)

“An Extremely Goofy Movie” (2000)

“Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers” (2004)

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” (2004)

Winnie the Pooh movies

“The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” (1977)

“Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin” (1997)

“The Tigger Movie” (2000)

“Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year” (2002)

“Piglet’s Big Movie” (2003)

“Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo” (2004)

“Pooh’s Heffalump Movie” (2005)

“Winnie the Pooh” (2011)

Tinkerbell movies

“Tinker Bell”(2008)

“Secret of the Wings” (2012)

“Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure” (2009)

“Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue” (2010)

Muppet movies

“The Muppet Movie” (1979)

“The Great Muppet Caper” (1981)

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992)

“Muppet Treasure Island” (1996)

“The Muppets” (2011)

“Muppets Most Wanted” (2014)

Adventure movies

“The Great Mouse Detective” (1986)

“Oliver & Company” (1988)

“The Rescuers Down Under” (1990)

“The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue” (1997)

“The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars” (1998)

“The Country Bears” (2002)

“Treasure Planet” (2002)

“Brother Bear” (2003)

“Brother Bear 2” (2006)

“Home on the Range” (2004)

“Chicken Little” (2005)

“The Wild” (2006)

“Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties” (2006)

“Meet the Robinsons” (2007)

“Bolt” (2008)

“Teacher’s Pet” (2004)

“Dinosaur” (2000)

“Valiant” (2005)

Movie spin-offs of TV shows

“Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension” (2011)

“Doug’s 1st Movie” (1999)

“Recess: School’s Out” (2001)

“Recess: All Growed Down” (2003)

“Recess: Taking the 5th Grade” (2003)

“The Proud Family Movie” (2005)

“Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama” (2005)

Stop-motion and live-action movies

