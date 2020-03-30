8 celebrities helping keep kids entertained during quarantine

caption Josh Gad reads “The Giving Tree.” source @JoshGad/Twitter

Authors, actors, and artists are helping keep kids entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

Children’s book authors Mo Willems and Rob Biddulph are offering kid-friendly drawing lessons.

Celebrities are also reading children’s books for charity.

Parenting during a pandemic presents many challenges. One such difficulty is keeping kids entertained.

Luckily, authors, actors, and artists are offering kid-friendly lessons and reading children’s books to help quarantined families pass the time.

Here are eight ways celebrities are helping kids stay busy at home.

Bestselling children’s author Mo Willems is teaching drawing classes on YouTube.

caption Children’s book author Mo Willems. source John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Willems, bestselling author and illustrator of such books as, “I Will Take a Nap!” and “Knufflebunny,” is livestreaming a “Lunch Doodle” video every weekday at 1 p.m. ET out of his Massachusetts home. The videos will be posted on the Kennedy Center’s official Youtube account and on its website.

“You might be isolated,” Willems wrote on the Kennedy Center’s website, “but you’re not alone. You are an art maker. Let’s make some together.”

Penguin Kids is enlisting celebrities to read children’s books on their social media accounts.

caption BJ Novak reads “The Book With No Pictures.” source D Dipasupil / Contributor / Getty Images

Every day at 3 p.m. ET, famous names such as Misty Copeland, Danica McKellar, Scott Kelly, and BJ Novak are reading books as part of Penguin Kids’ Read Together, Be Together virtual storytime initiative.

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams partnered with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to have different celebrity guests read children’s books on Instagram.

caption Gabrielle Union reading “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry. source savewithstories/Instagram

The stories, featuring readers like Gabrielle Union, Kelly Clarkson, Hilary Duff, Laura Dern, and Ryan Seacrest, also ask for donations supporting food banks and meal programs for children who are out of school. The videos can be found on the Instagram account @savewithstories and played anytime.

Josh Gad is reading bedtime stories every night for kids in quarantine.

Gad, best known for voicing Olaf in “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” reads bedtime stories every night around 7:30 p.m. ET on his Twitter page. So far, he’s read “The Giving Tree,” “Olivia Goes to Venice,” and chapters from “Artemis Fowl.”

Cressida Cowell, author of “How To Train Your Dragon,” is reading chapters of her book on YouTube.

caption Cressida Cowell. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Cowell, who authored the “How To Train Your Dragon” books, started a YouTube channel where she reads from her books and guides kids through activities like drawing their own maps to inspire stories.

Author and actor David Walliams is releasing 30 free audio stories for children.

caption David Walliams. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Walliams, author of the “World’s Worst Children” story collections and “The Boy in The Dress,” announced on Twitter on Monday that he would be releasing audio stories for the next 30 days. The recordings are available for free on his website.

Author Rob Biddulph is teaching kids how to draw the characters in his books.

caption Rob Biddulph. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Biddulph, who has written books like “Odd Dog Out” and “Happy Hatchday,” is teaching kids how to draw the characters in his stories through instructional videos. The videos are available on his website, posted Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. GMT.

Fitness instructor Joe Wicks is teaching kid-friendly workout classes on YouTube.

caption Joe Wicks. source YouTube

Wicks streams the 30-minute “P.E. with Joe” workouts every morning at 9 a.m. GMT on his YouTube channel. The videos are also available to watch anytime for kids with lots of pent-up energy.