All the new kids’ shows you can watch on Disney+ — from ‘Vampirina’ to the new reboot of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

source Disney+

Unsurprisingly, there is a huge amount of children-friendly programming on Disney+ that makes the streaming service worth every penny.

Yearly subscriptions are $69.99/year ($5.83/month) and monthly subscriptions are $6.99/month, or $83.88/year.

Your kids will be out of your hair as they watch “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and “Vampirina,” as well as new shows exclusive to Disney+ like “Monsters at Work.” Here is the complete list of kid-friendly shows on Disney+.

See more: All the kids’ movies you can stream on Disney Plus – from ‘Snow White’ to ‘Frozen’

Every parent knows that the Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and DisneyXD are the go-to channels when they need to keep their kids entertained.

It’s a useful parenting tool; flipping on a show is an easy way to keep your child engaged while you take the opportunity to make dinner, pay the bills, or take a much-needed shower. A short show like “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse“ or“Jake and the Never Land Pirates“ can buy you just enough time.

What is Disney+ and how much does it cost?

With Disney+, Disney’s new commercial-free streaming service, finding these entertainment opportunities is easier and way cheaper than a traditional cable plan.

For $6.99 month or $69.99 a year, Disney+ subscribers can get ad-free access to thousands of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox. You can also bundle it with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month as well.

See which plan is right for you with our breakdown of the service here.

What shows can my kids watch?

You’ll get a huge selection of kid-friendly movies (which we’ve listed here) along with shows like “Adventures of the Gummi Bears“ and “Vampirina.” Plus there’s brand new content created exclusively for Disney+, so your kids aren’t watching reruns.

A big bonus for parents is that you can stream Disney+ on a tablet or smartphone, so if you need to keep the kids busy while you’re at the checkout line at Target, you’ll be covered with hours of kid-friendly content.

Here are all the new kid-friendly shows exclusively on Disney+:

“Forky Asks a Question” – available November 12, 2019

source Disney+

Forky, the beloved spork from “Toy Story 4” asks existential questions like “what is time,” “what is love,” and “what is cheese” in this 10-episode animated shorts series.

“Monsters at Work” – available 2020

Fans of “Monsters, Inc.” and “Monsters University” will want to tune into “Monsters at Work” on Disney+. It takes place six months after “Monsters, Inc.” and follows Sulley and Mike Wazowski as the company transitions from scream power to laugh power.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” – available February 2020

This animated series is a great entry point for any young Jedi. The show, which was originally canceled in 2014, returns with 12 brand new episodes.

Here are all the existing kids’ shows available on Disney+:

“The Little Mermaid – Series” (1992)

“Timon & Pumbaa” (1995)

“Hercules – Series” (1998)

“Lilo & Stitch: The Series” (2003)

“The Emperor’s New School” (2006)

“Jake and the Never Land Pirates” (2011)

“The Lion Guard” (2015)

“Tangled: The Series” (2017)

“Big Hero 6: The Series” (2017)

“DuckTales” (1987)

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” (1989)

“TaleSpin” (1990)

“Darkwing Duck” (1991)

“Goof Troop” (1992)

“Quack Pack” (1996)

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” (2006)

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers” (2017)

“Legend of the Three Caballeros” (2018)

“Adventures of the Gummi Bears” (1985)

“The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” (1988)

“Bonkers” (1993)

“Gargoyles” (1994)

“Recess” (1997)

“The Book of Pooh” (2001)

“Kim Possible” (2002)

“The Replacements” (2006)

“Handy Manny” (2006)

“My Friends Tigger & Pooh” (2007)

“Phineas and Ferb” (2007)

“Gravity Falls” (2012)

“PJ Masks” (2015)

“The Muppets – Series” (2015)

“Elena of Avalor” (2016)

“Milo Murphy’s Law” (2016)

“Puppy Dog Pals” (2017)

“Vampirina” (2017)

“Muppet Babies” (2018)

“Big City Greens” (2018)

“Amphibia” (2019)

Read everything else you should know about Disney+ here: