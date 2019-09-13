16 times kids broke world records

caption Sixteen-year-old Nilhanshi Patel has the longest hair on a teenager. source YouTube/Guinness World Records

Breaking records isn’t just for adults, or animals.

There are plenty of kids out there who have broken world records over the years.

Eight-year-old Roxanne Downs is the youngest person to become editor of a magazine.

Have you ever considered spending hours practicing how to speed-clap, or collecting four-leaf clovers? These kids have spent hours, sometimes years, preparing to break world records, though some were also simply born to make history.

Keep scrolling to learn about 16 times kids have risen above and beyond to break world records.

Montannah Kenney is the youngest female to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. She was only seven years old.

caption Hollie Kenney and her daughter, Montannah. source Hollie Kenney/Facebook

Kenney asked her mom to climb the 19,341-foot volcano in Tanzania, the highest mountain in Africa, to be closer to her father in heaven, who had died five years earlier.

“I blew kisses at dad so he knew I was there,” the 7-year-old told The Austin American-Statesman.

In 2018, Montannah and her mom, Hollie Kenney, completed the climb in 6 1/2 days from base to peak after training for several months.

Then 17, Henry Cabelus broke the record for most consecutive back flips on a pogo stick in 2017.

caption Cabelus on his Pogo. source YouTube/Xpogo

Cabelus completed 20 back flips in a row to earn the title of Guinness World Record-breaker. He began pogo-ing when he was just 12 years old, and subsequently joined the XPOGO stunt team, which holds 13 world records.

The first solo player to become Fortnite World Champion was 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf.

Giersdorf won the first Fortnite World Cup on July 28, 2019, and took home the $3 million prize, making him the very first solo winner.

This was just one of a few world records broken during the tournament. It also had the largest e-sports individual tournament prize pool, the largest payout for a single player in an e-sports tournament, and Emil Bergquist Pedersen and David W. became the first duo to become Fortnite World Champions.

Sixteen-year-old Nilanshi Patel has the longest hair on a teenager, making her a real-life Rapunzel.

caption Nilanshi Patel. source YouTube/Guinness World Records

Patel, who hails from India, simply refused to cut her hair after getting a traumatizing haircut when she was six. She hasn’t cut it since then, and when her mane was measured at 170.5 centimeters (or 5 feet, 7 inches) in 2018, she broke the record.

According to Allure, though Patel is the teen with the longest hair, her locks aren’t even a third as long as adult record-holder Xie Qiuping’s – her hair is 18 feet long.

Ryan of Ryan ToysReview has the most-viewed YouTube channel for a “millennial,” which in this case means someone born after 2000.

caption Ryan, reviewing toys. source Ryan ToysReview / YouTube

Ryan has the most viewed YouTube channel for someone born after the year 2000. When he earned the record in 2017, he was just six years old, and his channel, Ryan ToysReview, had been viewed over 12 billion times.

Now, his channel boasts 21 million subscribers and over 31 billion views, and he makes $22 million a year from it.

Students at Ohio’s Padua Franciscan High School played kickball for 51 hours in 2011, making it the longest game of kickball ever.

caption The kickball game lasted for three days. source John Jack Photography/Flickr

The game raised $10,000 for Kick-It, an organization dedicated to raising money for children with pediatric cancer. The final score, after 474 innings, was 431-306.

Mathu-Andrew Budge has the largest hands on a male teenager in the world.

caption Budge and a more average-sized person. source Facebook/Guinness World Records

Budge is a staggering 6 feet, 10 inches tall, and has giant hands and feet to match – though his hands are what earned him this record.

His right hand is 8.85 inches long, while his left is 8.74 inches, measured from the wrist to the tip of his middle finger. He was 16 when he broke the record in 2019.

Budge also had the largest feet on a male teenager, but his record was broken after only a few months by 16-year-old Lars Motza.

caption Motza and his feet. source Twitter/GuinnessWorldRecords

Motza was 16 years and 59 days old when he broke the record with his size 21 feet. His left foot is 13.79 inches, and is right is 13.77 inches.

Motza told Guinness that sometimes people make jokes about his feet, but overall the most annoying thing is the lack of options for footwear. “[To] simply to have two pairs of shoes to choose from would be an experience of a special kind,” he said.

In 2018, Seven Wade, age nine, broke the world record for most claps in one minute.

caption Seven Wade. source Guinness World Records/YouTube

Wade clapped a mind-boggling 1,080 times in 60 seconds – he even got blisters from rubbing his hands raw while practicing.

Roxanne Downs was just shy of her ninth birthday when she was recognized as the world’s youngest magazine editor in 2018.

caption Roxanne Downs. source It GiRL/YouTube

Downs had been editing IT GiRL Magazine for six months before the first issue hit the stands in her native Australia. According to Guinness, her role includes “attending launches, creating editorial concepts, market research, writing the monthly editor’s letter, and reviewing the magazine before print.”

Ben Mooney has two world records: the world’s longest loom band and the world’s longest paperclip chain.

caption Ben Mooney. source Facebook/Guinness World Records

Mooney was seven when he earned his first record in 2014 for longest loom band bracelet. He used the Rainbow Loom bands, which were a huge fad at the time, to create a 2,471 foot, 8.96 inch bracelet.

Three years later, he broke another record: the world’s longest paperclip chain. Overall, he connected 66,000 paperclips to create a 6,554 foot, 7.9 inch chain.

Katie Borka, then 11, collected the most four-leaf clovers in an hour than anyone before her.

caption A four-leaf clover. source Wikimedia Commons

Borka, who was 11 at the time, found 166 four-leaf clovers in an hour in 2018. She broke the record in her home state of Virginia, and according to Guinness, she decided to break the record simply because she was good at spotting them.

Que Jianyu trained for three years in order to break the record for fastest time to solve three Rubik’s cubes whilst juggling.

caption Que Jianyu. source YouTube/Guinness World Records

In 2018, Jianyu, then 13, broke the record live on TV on an episode of “iDream of China.” He solved three cubes in just 5 minutes and 6.61 seconds, all while juggling.

When 4,472 “little Gandhis” descended upon Nagarjuna Government Degree College grounds in India, they broke the record for largest gathering of people dressed as Gandhi.

The gathering took place during 2018’s Gandhi Jayanti, an Indian festival that celebrates the famous activist’s birthday.

The official record states that 4,472 students from nearby schools dressed as Gandhi, while event organizers said there were as as many as 5,500.

In 2018, Krshaana Rawat, then 10, became the youngest practicing playwright.

caption Stage lights. source Yulia Buchatskaya/Shutterstock

Rawat, who hails from Jaipur, India, was only 10 when she wrote, planned, and performed her play “Mystical Magical Adventures – The Lost Key.” It had a 40-person cast of both friends and paid professionals, and an 85-minute runtime. In other words, it was legit.

In 2004, then 7-year-old Diego Suarez became the youngest person to discover a fossil of an unknown dinosaur species.

caption Chilesaurus fossils. source Wikimedia Commons

He was on a trip with his parents, both geologists, when Suarez stumbled upon two pieces of bones from a then-unknown species of dinosaur.

In honor of the discoverer, it was named the Chilesaurus diegosuarezi, after his name and the country it was found in, Chile.