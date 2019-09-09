The 20 best kids’ TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video

source Amazon

Amazon Prime Video is one of my favorite Prime membership perks (free one-day shipping is a close second).

It’s cheaper than a cable or satellite TV subscription, and my husband and I love that there are a lot of quality shows that our daughter can watch.

From Prime Original Series to classics that you’ll love to introduce to your kids, Prime Video has a great selection of kids’ shows.

When my husband and I bought our house, we decided to forgo a typical cable subscription and instead use our Apple TV to stream shows and movies.

At the time, our choice was unorthodox, but now, the majority of our friends have followed suit. We spend way less on a few streaming services than we would on a cable or satellite TV subscription in our area.

We didn’t even initially buy Amazon Prime for its streaming service, but Prime Video quickly became one of our favorite membership perks. We have a long watchlist for ourselves on Prime Video and the options for our daughter seem to be never ending too. Prime Video has a great selection of TV shows including classics you’d remember from your own childhood and new Prime originals.

With so many options, you and your kids will never run out of things to watch.

Check out our list of the top 20 kids’ TV shows on Prime Video.

*Series descriptions are provided by Amazon and lightly edited for length. Seasons available are included in the description, though you can purchase any seasons not included in your Prime membership for an added fee.*

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”

source Amazon

Any show that my daughter enjoys that is also fun for me to watch is a winner in my book, and parents who enjoyed “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” as a kid will love the connections to the original in this spin off.

Amazon description: Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood stars 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, son of the original program’s Daniel Striped Tiger, who invites young viewers into his world, giving them a kid’s-eye view of his life.

Seasons 1-2 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”

source Amazon

If watching too much Daniel Tiger has you nostalgic for the past, introduce your kids to the original neighborhood.

Amazon description: Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood is more than a television program – it’s a visit with a trusted friend and guide, exploring with children things that matter in their everyday world – feelings, questions and concerns.

Seven “best of” compilation seasons available on Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”

source Amazon

I loved this book as a kid, and watching the show brought back a lot of memories. I love that it teaches my daughter cause and effect while she learns other important values along the way.

Amazon description: When Mouse and friends get together, one thing always leads to another in the most unexpected ways. You just never know where things will end up, but you can be sure that IF Mouse and Friends go on an adventure together, THEN they will just have to have fun the whole time!

Seasons 1-4 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

source Amazon

If you just can’t take one more episode of a typical kids show, “SpongeBob” might be your answer. I’m pretty sure one of my husband’s greatest hopes for our daughter is that she’ll grow up to love watching SpongeBob with him.

Amazon description: Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Follow the adventures of this enthusiastic, optimistic sponge whose good intentions inevitably lead him and his friends into trouble.

Seasons 1-5 included with Prime.

Recommended for kids ages 7 and up.

“Sesame Street”

source Amazon

Amazon description: Sesame Street changed the face of children’s television forever with a groundbreaking educational program that brought people and puppets together. Sesame Street continues to innovate and educate, encouraging children to explore the natural world through scientific exploration.

Seasons 36-40 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Dora the Explorer”

source Amazon

Parents love Dora, too with one Amazon reviewer noting, “Does an awesome job of teaching planning and reasoning to toddlers. Engaging and appropriate story lines, excellent use of the three item memory tool for reinforcing instructions and patterns, and planning out journeys.”

Amazon description: Dora and Boots need your help to overcome all the classic obstacles from their adventures, such as Strawberry Mountain, Crocodile Lake, and of course, Swiper the Fox!

Seasons 1-2 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Baby Einstein Classics”

source Amazon

Amazon description: Parents have turned to Baby Einstein for more than two decades to entertain and enrich their children. These beloved classic videos feature captivating imagery and discovery themes, choreographed to the tune of classical music. From colors and art to animals and oceans – a world of discovery awaits.

Season 1 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Bubble Guppies”

source Amazon

Amazon description: Join Molly, Gil, Bubble Puppy, and their friends in Mr. Grouper’s class as they playfully and musically explore preschool subjects like colors, farms, doctors, dinosaurs, and much more. Grab your water wings, and jump in for lots of laughter and learning.

Seasons 1-3 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Thomas & Friends Classic”

source Amazon

Amazon description: All aboard the original Railway Series! Enjoy grand tales of railway engines with stories adapted from Rev W. Awdry’s books. Go full steam ahead with Thomas and his friends as they shunt cars, haul freight, and strive to be Really Useful Engines.

Seasons 1-7 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Just Add Magic”

source Amazon

This Amazon Original series has great reviews with 87% of the nearly 15,000 reviews giving it five stars. One reviewer said, “The power of three, links to the past, and young women who have special powers are familiar tropes, but Just Add Magic manages to bring a remarkably fresh perspective to these well-worn paths.”

Amazon description: When Kelly and her two best friends stumble upon a mysterious cookbook, they discover the book’s recipes are far from ordinary-they’re magical. Attempting to use the recipes to release Kelly’s grandmother from a powerful curse, they uncover more clues surrounding Grandma’s mystery and learn each recipe comes with a hefty price.

Seasons 101, 201-202, and 301 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Odd Squad”

source Amazon

Amazon description: Odd Squad, a live-action media property designed to help kids ages 5-8 learn math. The show focuses on two young agents, Olive and Otto, who are part of the Odd Squad, an agency whose mission is to save the day whenever something unusual happens in their town.

Seasons 1-3 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“The Stinky & Dirty Show”

source Amazon

This is another Amazon Original that parents and kids love with more than 6,000 5-star reviews.

Amazon description: Follow the adventures of best friends and unlikely heroes, Stinky the garbage truck and Dirty the backhoe loader. They’re a dynamic and hilarious duo of resourcefulness that learn when things don’t go as expected, asking “what if” can lead to success.

Seasons 101 and 201-204 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Tumble Leaf”

source Amazon

Amazon description: Tumble Leaf is an Amazon Original series aimed at preschoolers, set in a whimsical land where a small blue fox named Fig plays each day and discovers adventure, friendship and love around every bend in the path. Children will be enriched by these narratives that promote play, the fun of learning and understanding the world around them.

Seasons 101, 201, 301, and 401-403 included with prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Lost in Oz”

source Amazon

Amazon description: Amazon Original “Lost in Oz” follows twelve-year-old Dorothy Gale and her trusty dog Toto in their search for Glinda the Good in the hope that she can send them home to Kansas. Along the way they’ll make some surprising new friends and share a magical adventure they never could have imagined.

Seasons 101-102 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”

source Amazon

I remember watching Clifford, wishing I could have a huge red dog just like him, and now I can introduce him to my daughter.

Amazon description: A classic, each episode of this series features two stories that emphasize one or more of “Clifford’s BIG Ideas” – 10 simple, tangible life lessons. Join Clifford and his owner Emily Elizabeth as they play, work together, respect others – and have fun!

Seasons 1-5 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Sid the Science Kid”

source Amazon

Amazon reviewers love the show, and it was always a hit with the kids I babysat back in the day. One reviewer said that their daughter, “gets a 22 minute science-oriented episode on some actually pretty complex topics for a toddler show, ranging from estimation to reversible change to incline planes and I get 22 minutes to make dinner. Then she gets to share what she learned with everyone. It’s a win-win.”

Amazon description: Sid the Science Kid is an award-winning PBS educational animated television series that uses comedy and music to promote exploration, discovery and science readiness among pre-schoolers.

Season 1 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Arthur”

source Amazon

Amazon description: Enjoy the adventures of the world’s most famous aardvark, 8-year-old Arthur Read. Arthur and his Elwood City friends encounter the joys and difficulties that all kids experience, managing them with imagination, kindness, and a lot of humor! Based on the books by Marc Brown.

Season 10 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Busy World of Richard Scarry”

source Amazon

Amazon description: Whether you remember the books or the show itself, this is another nostalgic favorite. This fully animated series is based on the books by Richard Scarry which parents worldwide rely on to teach valuable lessons.

Seasons 1-3, 5 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“The Big Comfy Couch”

source Amazon

“The Big Comfy Couch” has an overall rating of 4.7 stars – clearly it’s a favorite. One reviewer noticed how this show has stood the test of time, “Wonderfully timeless! I watched this with my daughter 25 years ago and found it both entertaining and educational. I’m watching it now with my 5 year old granddaughter.”

Amazon description: Watch Loonette and her doll Molly solve everyday problems in this quirky classic. They learn the difference between heavy and light, how to sleep well, how to be patient and more.

Seasons 1-7 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.

“Reading Rainbow”

source Amazon

Who doesn’t remember watching “Reading Rainbow” when they were little? I love that this show encourages kids to have fun reading and explore the world around them.

Amazon description: Take a look, it’s in a book, a Reading Rainbow! For over 30 years, this beloved children’s television series has been bringing stories to life. Journey to exciting places and build a lasting connection with your favorite books – but you don’t have to take our word for it.

Seasons 1-4 included with Prime.

Recommended for all ages.