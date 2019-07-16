Nordstrom cardholders have early access to Anniversary Sale deals on rarely discounted Kiehl’s skin-care products — including Creme de Corps

source Kiehl’s Since 1851

This year’s public Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 19 through August 4, with early access for Nordstrom cardholders beginning on July 12.

The deals cover all categories, from makeup, skin care, and grooming to apparel and accessories.

Kiehl’s offers notoriously good savings on items such as the cult-favorite moisturizer Creme de Corps and the beloved Midnight Recovery Concentrate.

Nordstrom shoppers will have access to exclusive gift sets and jumbo-sized bottles of best-selling products. See all Kiehl’s deals below.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the best time to stock up on luxury skincare goods that never get marked down. Kiehl’s is one brand whose deals we’re particularly excited about. Nordstrom has major discounts on cult items, including the iconic Creme de Corps moisturizer, and exclusive gift sets.

One cool feature of the Nordstrom sale are the jumbo-sized items you can purchase at great prices. Kiehl’s is offering value sizes of staples such as Creme de Corps, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Grapefruit Bath & Shower Liquid Body Cleanser, and more.

Here’s a rundown of all the Kiehl’s products exclusive to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Jumbo Creme de Corps Moisturizer

The iconic body moisturizer with a subtle, delicious almond and honey scent is available for a limited time in a giant 33.8-ounce bottle.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate (3.4 oz)

A soothing, hydrating blend of lavender, squalane, and evening primrose helps to hydrate dry skin overnight.

Jumbo Grapefruit Body Wash

You’ll be set for a full year of showers and baths with this 33.8 ounce grapefruit-scented body wash.

Jumbo Amino Acid Shampoo

Keep hair soft, shiny, and hydrated with this coconut oil-infused amino-acid and wheat-protein shampoo.

Anti-Aging Gift Set

This set includes travel-sized bottles of Kiehl’s most powerful anti-aging formulas – Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil, Line-Reducing Concentrate, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Youth Dose Eye Treatment, and Multi-Corrective Cream.

Hydration Duo

Score mini versions of the Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cream to combat travel dryness.

Healthy Skin Favorites

This cute gift set is a who’s who of Kiehl’s best-known facial products – Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado (read our review here), Midnight Recovery Concentrate, and Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque.

Facial Fuel Moisture Treatment

A double-pack of the men’s Facial Fuel moisturizer, which contains vitamins C and E, chestnut extract, and soy for non-greasy hydration.

Jumbo Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash

Who needs coffee when you have this caffeine, menthol, and vitamin E-based cleanser to wake you up in the morning?