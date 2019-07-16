Nordstrom cardholders have early access to Anniversary Sale deals on rarely discounted Kiehl’s skin-care products — including Creme de Corps

Erin Mayer, Business Insider US
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the best time to stock up on luxury skincare goods that never get marked down. Kiehl’s is one brand whose deals we’re particularly excited about. Nordstrom has major discounts on cult items, including the iconic Creme de Corps moisturizer, and exclusive gift sets.

One cool feature of the Nordstrom sale are the jumbo-sized items you can purchase at great prices. Kiehl’s is offering value sizes of staples such as Creme de Corps, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Grapefruit Bath & Shower Liquid Body Cleanser, and more.

This year’s sale officially runs from July 19 to August 4, but Nordstrom cardholders have a week of early access that started on July 12.

Here’s a rundown of all the Kiehl’s products exclusive to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Jumbo Creme de Corps Moisturizer

Kiehl’s Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump, $49 (valued at $96) [You save $47]

The iconic body moisturizer with a subtle, delicious almond and honey scent is available for a limited time in a giant 33.8-ounce bottle.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate (3.4 oz)

Kiehl’s Jumbo Size Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $87 (valued at $140) [You save $53]

A soothing, hydrating blend of lavender, squalane, and evening primrose helps to hydrate dry skin overnight.

Jumbo Grapefruit Body Wash

Kiehl’s Jumbo Grapefruit Bath & Shower Liquid Body Cleanser, $34 (valued at $50) [You save $16]

You’ll be set for a full year of showers and baths with this 33.8 ounce grapefruit-scented body wash.

Jumbo Amino Acid Shampoo

Kiehl’s Jumbo Amino Acid Shampoo, $40 (valued at $62) [You save $22]

Keep hair soft, shiny, and hydrated with this coconut oil-infused amino-acid and wheat-protein shampoo.

Anti-Aging Gift Set

Kiehl’s Super Age-Correcting Collection, $92 (valued at $142) [You save $50]

This set includes travel-sized bottles of Kiehl’s most powerful anti-aging formulas – Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil, Line-Reducing Concentrate, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Youth Dose Eye Treatment, and Multi-Corrective Cream.

Hydration Duo

Kiehl’s Day-to-Night Hydration Duo, $32 (valued at $45) [You save $13]

Score mini versions of the Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cream to combat travel dryness.

Healthy Skin Favorites

Kiehl’s Ultra Healthy Skin Favorites Set, $62 (valued at $108) [You save $46]

This cute gift set is a who’s who of Kiehl’s best-known facial products – Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado (read our review here), Midnight Recovery Concentrate, and Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque.

Facial Fuel Moisture Treatment

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment Duo, $60 (valued at $84) [You save $24]

A double-pack of the men’s Facial Fuel moisturizer, which contains vitamins C and E, chestnut extract, and soy for non-greasy hydration.

Jumbo Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash

Kiehl’s Jumbo Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, $41 (valued at $66) [You save $25]

Who needs coffee when you have this caffeine, menthol, and vitamin E-based cleanser to wake you up in the morning?