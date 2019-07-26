Kiernan Shipka shared an adorable decade-old photo with Chris Pine, and it really shows how much they’ve changed

  • Kiernan Shipka, who currently stars as Sabrina Spellman on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” shared a throwback photo of herself with Chris Pine.
  • “#tbt of me with BLUE CROCS and also CHRIS PINE,” the 19-year-old actress captioned the image, which showed her wearing an orange and yellow dress paired with bright blue footwear. Meanwhile, Pine (with a shorter haircut) opted for a red T-shirt and blue jeans.
  • Shipka and Pine starred in a 2009 drama called “Carriers,” so the photo of the actors was likely taken at least 10 years ago.
  • Look at the photo below.
