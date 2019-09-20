Take a look inside Kiev’s astonishing Soviet-era metro system, home to the deepest subway station in the entire world

caption A corridor in Kiev’s Zoloti Vorota , or “Gold Gate,” subway station in November 2012. source SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

The metro system in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital city, is strikingly beautiful.

First opened in the 1960s when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, it is filled with chandeliers, mosaics, and colorful stone.

It also claims to have the deepest subway station in the world at 105.5 meters (346 feet) below street level.

The subway system in Ukraine’s capital city is filled with marble, statement lighting, and beautiful artworks.

Kiev’s three lines cut across the city, serving its almost three million residents, and the system is home to what is claimed to be the world’s deepest subway station, almost 350 feet below street level.

The subway carries around 1.3 million people a day, and is filled with modern amenities like phone service and information screens.

But much of its beauty dates back to when its first stations opened in 1960, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.

Here’s what it looks like.

Ukraine’s metro was the first one the Soviet Union considered building in the 1880s, but its first stations weren’t built until 1960, 35 years after Moscow’s subway first opened.

caption Kiev’s Zoloti Vorota, or “Golden Gate,” subway station in November 2012. source SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

The one billionth passenger travelled through the system in August 1972 – he was stopped and given a free annual ticket from the system’s chief engineer.

Soviet-era subway systems are known for being beautifully designed, and Kiev’s metro is no different — its 52 stations are all decorated in a unique fashion, and many feature bright lights and plenty of marble.

caption Passengers are seen at a platform of “Klovska” Subway station in Kiev. source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Metal, wood, granite, marble, and other materials were brought to Kiev from across the USSR.

Source: Kiev Metro

Some stations have murals, like this one that looks like a theatre, in Teatralna, the nearest stop to Kiev’s opera house.

caption A passenger walks along a platform of “Teatralna” (Theater’s) station in Kiev in February 2016. source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Many of the stations were renamed after Ukraine became independent in 1991. For example, the “Red Army” station was renamed “Ukraine Palace” and the “Square of the October Revolution” was renamed “Independence Square.”

caption The entrance to sub Universitet (University) station in April 4 2016. source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Source: Kiev Metro

Kiev is home to the world’s deepest subway station: Arsenalna, which is 105.5 meters (346 feet) below street level.

source SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

The system contains beautiful mosaics, like these ones at Zoloti Vorota.

caption The Zoloti Vorota station. source SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Such is Kiev’s love for its subway system, the city even has a museum for the metro, where you can buy things like sweaters that say “Do not lean” in Ukrainian.

Source: Kiev Metro

Many of the stations have chandelier light fixtures.

caption Ukrainian children sing Christmas carols in Kiev’s subway in 2014. source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

And others have more unusual, futuristic designs. Pecherska, south of Kiev’s city centre, has these striking spotlights.

source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Some stations are dark and sleek, with modern lighting fixtures. Slavutych features these industrial-chic pillars.

caption A train at a platform of Slavutych station. source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

While some of the stations are more minimal, they are still brightly lit and filled with beautiful stone. Lukyanivska, pictured below, features an amazing vaulted ceiling.

source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

There are also statues throughout the network. Teatralna was formerly known as Leninska, or Lenin’s station. It features a statue of, you guessed it, Lenin.

source SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

The trains themselves are also brightly colored, and are painted in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

caption A train on a platform of Osokorky Subway station in Kiev in 2016. source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The entrances of many of the stations are also beautiful. Vokzalna, which is attached to Kiev’s main railway station, features a neoclassical frontage.

source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The subway may date back to the 1960s, but it takes modern payment methods.

caption A passenger swipes a card against a terminal to ride the system in 2017. source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The system is also filled with seating. In this photo, a passenger takes a load off at the station of Dvorets Sporta, or Palace of Sport.

source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The escalators are well-lit, with illuminated advertisements on the sides. Here, a group of supporters of Spanish side Real Madrid enter a station ahead of the 2018 Champions League final, which was held in the city.

The cost of all these grand chandeliers, cavernous platforms, and intricate mosaics? $0.30 per ride.