Stunning images show golfers undisturbed by volcano eruption in Hawaii

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
The US Geological Survey raised its alert level for Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano to red on Tuesday, but some ambitious golfers apparently still found time to hit the links, leading to some stunning images.

caption
source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano has experts paying attention and asking those in proximity to the eruption to be prepared. On Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) raised its alert level to “red,” indicating that “Major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected with hazardous activity both on the ground and in the air.”

Still, at Volcano Golf and Country Club, some ambitious golfers found the time to sneak in a few holes as ash flung into the air behind them, leading to some stunningly asynchronous images captured by Mario Tama for Getty Images. You can take a look at the wild scene below.

Despite the red alert now in effect, a few focused golfers were able to find the time to get a few holes.

source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Volcano Golf and Country Club is aptly named, but is reportedly safe from the path of the volcano for now. Sanae Gathwright, vice president of golf course operations, said that they’re ready to move if that changes. “If something happens, we’ll be out of here in minutes,” Gathwright said.

source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Via: Golf.com

Some playing the course posted photos of the scene to Instagram — it’s tough to imagine a more difficult distraction than a natural disaster playing out in the background.

We're doing fine but ash is coming. Pic from a friend

A post shared by Tommy Ramirez (@thomascramirez) on

Elsewhere on the grounds, people passed on the fairways in favor of taking in the scope of the eruption.

source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The ash cloud of the eruption has reportedly reached as high as 10,000 to 12,000 feet above sea level.

source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Even off the course, some couldn’t pass up the once in a lifetime opportunity for a good picture.

source
Mario Tama/Getty Images

