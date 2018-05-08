‘Killing Eve’ is a smart and seductive spy thriller that has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

source BBC America

BBC America’s “Killing Eve” is one of the best new shows of 2018.

It’s a spy thriller with two female leads, and it does even more to make a truly new take on the overdone genre.

The show’s star, Sandra Oh from “Grey’s Anatomy,” has praised the show for giving her a leading role after decades of playing minor roles on shows where white women are the leads.

Starring Sandra Oh from ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” (she left the show in 2014), and English actress Jodie Comer, the series follows two women who should be enemies, but instead are fascinated with each other. Oh plays Eve, a MI5 office employee who dreams of being a spy. Eve is investigating Villanelle (Comer), a sociopathic assassin. The show, which premiered in early April, was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Amazon’s critically acclaimed series “Fleabag.” The series is adapted from the “Villanelle” novels by Luke Jennings.

Critics love the show for its unique take on a spy thriller, which has been done time and time again without adding anything new. It’s surprising, fun, seductive, and is even more thrilling because of the intoxicating performances from its female leads.

“‘Killing Eve’ is a helluva good time,” wrote Ben Travers for IndieWire. “It’s already more interesting than many of its genre peers, and the first season illustrates a self-awareness essential for its survival. The show may follow a formula, but there’s nothing routine about it.”

Oh herself has praised the show for giving her the role of a lifetime. In an interview with Vulture, Oh said that when she was reading the script for “Killing Eve,” she didn’t realize she was being offered the leading role, after decades of being cast as the best friend to lead characters, usually played by white women.

“In that moment, ” Oh told Vulture, “I did not assume the offer was for Eve. I think about that moment a lot. Of just going, how deep have I internalized this? [So] many years of being seen [a certain way], it deeply, deeply, deeply affects us. It’s like, how does racism define your work? Oh my goodness, I didn’t even assume when being offered something that I would be one of the central storytellers. Why? And this is me talking, right? After being told to see things a certain way for decades, you realize, ‘Oh my god! They brainwashed me!’ I was brainwashed! So that was a revelation to me.”

Before season one premiered, “Killing Eve” was renewed for a second season.

It airs Sunday nights on BBC America.