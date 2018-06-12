Kim Jong Un left the summit in a $1 million bullet-proof Mercedes limo — take a look inside

caption Kim Jong Un’s Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard armored limo. source REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was whisked away from his meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard limousine.

Kim’s limo is an older Mercedes sold between 2008 and 2013.

The Mercedes S600 is powered by a V12 engine, is bulletproof, and loaded with amenities.

A new Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard costs upwards of $1.6 million.

Kim Jong Un had quite the whip while in Singapore.

The North Korean leader departed Tuesday’s summit with President Trump in what is believed to be an armored Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard limousine. Little is known about the Kim’s Mercedes limo. However, it looks to be from the W221 generation sold from 2008 to 2013 and features white leather upholstery.

Photos of the North Korean Mercedes Limo first surfaced in 2014 and are estimated to be worth well over a $1 million each at the time of purchase.

While Kim’s limo is not the most updated version of the vehicle, it’s still quite the ride.

Production W221 S600 Pullman Guards are powered by a 517 horsepower, 5.5-liter, bi-turbo V12 engine and decked out with a luxurious, leather-lined interior.

At roughly 21-feet in length, the S600 Pullman is absolutely massive and there is almost certainly special modifications made to the vehicle to suit Kim’s personal needs.

These days, if you want something like Kim Jong Un’s limo, you’ll have to go with the Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard.

The current generation W222 Maybach S600 Pullman Guard debuted in late 2016, but customer deliveries didn’t commence until the second half of 2017.

Even though Mercedes-Maybach announced a new updated S650 Pullman limo in March, there is not yet an armored Guard of the new model. Thus, if you want bullet resistant protection, you’ll need the S600.

Take a look at the latest version of the vehicle below:

The Pullman Guard limo is a stretched version of Mercedes’ $513,000 Maybach S600 Guard armored sedan.

source Mercedes-Benz

Stretched to more than 21-feet in length and loaded with armored protection, the Pullman Guard tips the scales at more than 5.5 tons or 11,000 pounds.

source Mercedes-Benz

Power for the Pullman Guard comes from a monster 6.0 liter, 530 horsepower, twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

source Mercedes-Benz

Armored protection includes integrated steel protection panels inside the body along with overlapping protection panels in critical areas of the car. The Guard also features armored floors to protect occupants from bomb blasts.

source Mercedes-Benz

In addition, the ultra-thick laminated glass windows have been coated with polycarbonate on the inside to prevent splintering. According to Mercedes, the Pullman Guard is certified at resistance class VR9 and blast proof to comply with ERV2010 standards.

source Mercedes-Maybach

Inside, the Pullman Guard is as luxurious as you would expect from a Maybach limo. The cabin can be made bespoke to fit the needs and tastes of the individual customer. Passengers in the back enjoy private jet-like legroom and reclining captain’s chairs.

source Mercedes-Benz

The Pullman Guard’s rear cabin can also be fitted with rearward-facing jump seats to increase seating capacity for in-car meetings.

source Mercedes-Benz

According to Mercedes, the S600 Pullman Guard lists for whopping $1.57 million in its native Germany.