Kim Jong Un’s ‘princess’ sister may have been kicked out of North Korea’s ruling body, suggesting a fall from favor

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the woman considered the most powerful woman in the country, may have been kicked out of North Korea’s high-profile ruling politburo, NK News reported, suggesting a fall from favor.

Kim Yo Jong was not listed as an alternate member of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) politburo – the party’s top decision-making body – and did not appear at any high-profile events during a important party gathering last week, NK News reported, citing state media.

The circumstances of her apparent ejection from the politburo are not clear.

caption Kim Yo Jong (R, facing), a senior Workers’ Party of Korea official, arrives at Dong Dang railway station in the Vietnamese border town with China on Feb. 26, 2019, ahead of her brother and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi. source Kyodo News via Getty Images

Kim was, however, seen at some party meetings, at a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, and in a photo of “members of the newly elected party and state leading organs,” NK News noted – suggesting that she has not been left out in the cold completely.

caption North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un looks at US President Donald Trump as Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong exchanges document with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kim catapulted to fame in 2017 after she was promoted as the head of the WPK’s propaganda department, and became an alternate member of the WPK’s politburo.

She is widely referred to as North Korea’s “princess” – a nickname her father and former leader Kim Jong Il gave her when she was young.

She has accompanied her brother to multiple international events, including the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, where she sat next to US Vice President Mike Pence, and Kim Jong Un’s second summit with President Donald Trump this February.

caption The North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, hold a crystal ashtray out for him. source TBS-FNN

It’s not clear if she will accompany Kim Jong Un to his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which could come as early as next week, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.