Trump-Kim Summit: Chicken rice, laksa, kimchi ice cream and more – a buffet feast fit for a supreme leader

Local boutique ice cream maker Udders has created a special Korean Kimchi ice cream flavour that is only available to journalists covering the Trump-Kim summit Facebook / Udders Ice Cream

Any job has its perks and for the thousands arriving from all over the world to cover the Trump-Kim summit at the International Media Centre at the F1 Pit Building, they expect to sample a bit of local fare.

All meals are served there and the menu will offer 45 dishes across 15 different cuisines to suit all palates.

Everything from Malaysian to Vietnamese, French to Brazilian, and more will be available so no reporter can complain of being homesick.

The more adventurous ones can also try popular local dishes like laksa and chicken rice.

Several household names – like Common Good Company, which has brands like Udders Ice Cream and The Soup Spoon, under its belt; and Ya Kun, which serves kaya toast and local coffee – have been roped in to help with the massive task of feeding the journalists.

Udders Ice Cream, for instance, has created a special Kim Chi ice cream that will only be available at the media centre.

The Straits Times reported that airport ground handler and food firm, Sats, will serve more than 7.2 tonnes of food and the bulk will be cooked at its kitchen at Changi Airport.

This is Sats’ biggest job since catering for the WTA Finals last October; where 8000 meals, 72 dishes and 9.1 tonnes of food was served to the world’s top female tennis players.