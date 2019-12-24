Kim Kardashian wore all the early 2000s trends with a pair of strappy sandals in 45-degree weather

caption Kim Kardashian West leaves her hotel in New York City on Sunday. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is bringing back tons of fashion trends from the early 2000s.

On Sunday, the reality-television star attended “Mary,” an opera created by her husband Kanye West, in New York City. While leaving her hotel ahead of the event, she was photographed wearing a festive velvet dress, which was ruched from top to bottom with a single sleeve and thigh-high slit.

She also wore sunglasses with brown lenses and strappy sandals – despite temperatures reaching less than 45 degrees that day.

caption Kardashian West’s outfit combined a number of 2000s trends. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Each piece of Kardashian West’s latest look was seemingly inspired by fashion trends from the early 2000s. Her oval-shaped sunglasses with colored lenses, for example, look a lot like the styles that were popular in the ’90s and early aughts.

Ruched velvet dresses and asymmetrical hems were also popular at the start of the 21st century. Gladiator-style sandals, on the other hand, reached their peak between 2010 and 2015.

caption Kardashian West wore velvet and strappy sandals in 2012. source Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

As People previously reported, Kardashian West’s latest outfit is also reminiscent of the tan wrapping paper she’s been using to wrap her Christmas presents this year. She shared photos of the “creamy velvet” fabric on Instagram.

“West Holiday wrapping this year!” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Each year every family member picks a color and vibe so we know who the gifts are from.”