Kim Kardashian West has reportedly been funding a project that has helped free 17 inmates in the past 3 months

Kim Kardashian West has reportedly been funding a campaign to help free prisoners hit with Draconian sentences for low-level drug offenses.

TMZ reported that 17 inmates have been freed in the last three months thanks to the effort.

The star has taken an interest in criminal justice reform, and is currently studying to become a lawyer herself.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Kim Kardashian West has reportedly been quietly funding an effort to free low-level drug offenders.

TMZ reported Tuesday that she has been responsible for freeing 17 inmates in the past three months or so, thanks to her financial support of the 90 Days of Freedom campaign.

Kardashian West has reportedly been footing the bill for the campaign while her lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, along with attorney MiAngel Cody of the Decarceration Collection, take care of the petitions.

caption Kardashian is seen visiting the White House in May 2018 to petition for Alice Marie Johnson’s freedom. source MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The lawyers are using Trump’s First Step Act to help free prisoners who were hit with life sentences for low-level drug offenses.

Trump signed the First Step Act into law last year after Kardashian West visited the White House to show her support for the bill.

Part of what the law does is allow inmates earlier release dates for having participated in vocational or rehabilitative programs while in prison.

Read more: Video captures the moment Alice Johnson was freed from prison, rushing toward her family after Trump commuted her life sentence

Kardashian West first got involved in criminal justice reform last year, after seeing a video about a woman named Alice Marie Johnson who had been sentenced to life in prison for nonviolent drug offenses, INSIDER’s Michelle Mark reported at the time.

Kardashian West petitioned President Donald Trump directly to secure Johnson’s release from prison, and he later commuted Johnson’s sentence.

Kardashian has become so passionate about criminal justice reform that she revealed in an interview with Vogue for the May 2019 issue that she is studying to become a lawyer, following in her father’s footsteps.

A representative for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.