Kim Kardashian admits she had to Photoshop North into the family Christmas card because the 6-year-old was ‘having a day’

- Kim Kardashian West recently told Ellen DeGeneres that her eldest child, North West, had to be Photoshopped into the family Christmas card.
- “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot – she just was crying, ’cause she wanted her specific hairstyle or whatever,” Kardashian West said while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
- “I said: ‘Fine you’re not going to be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not going to be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that.”
- The next day, she said, 6-year-old North changed her mind and took some photos with her mom. She was later edited into the photo with her parents and three siblings.
- “It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” the reality-TV star shared. “There’s always one.”
- Kardashian West also revealed that she decided to do a Christmas card without her sisters because of a “time thing,” not because they’re feuding.
