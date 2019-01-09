Kim Kardashian bought all the Kardashian-Jenner babies their own $1,000 Louis Vuitton handbags

caption Kim Kardashian West gave her daughters and nieces the gift of Louis. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images and Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West bought her daughters and nieces their own Louis Vuitton purses for Christmas.

She shared a photo of the eight bags she purchased in an Instagram story.

She also revealed on Twitter that she’s saving one of the bags for herself, and one as an extra for the future.

Kylie Jenner shared a video of her daughter Stormi Webster throwing the new gift over her shoulder.

Kim Kardashian West is known for her endless amount of designer handbags, and now she’s helping her daughters and nieces start a collection of their own.

The reality star shared a photo of what she bought the Kardashian-Jenner babies for Christmas in a recent Instagram story, and it’s far from the usual toy most kids find under the tree.

caption She shared a photo of eight Louis Vuitton bags. source Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

“I got these for all the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan,” Kardashian-West captioned a photo of eight mini Louis Vuitton handbags. The bags are part of the brand’s popular Takashi Murakami collection, and the Daily Mail reports that they retail for $1,100 each.

The bags were given to her daughters North and Chicago, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream.

The extra two purses sparked rumors that two more baby girls might be on the way, but Kardashian West cleared the air by telling a fan on Twitter that she kept one for herself and is saving the other as an extra.

Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol https://t.co/7631Vwuhol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2019

Jenner shared a video of Stormi receiving her lavish new gift from her aunt. Naturally, the 11-month-old immediately threw it over her shoulder like a pro.

It looks like designer tastes run in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

