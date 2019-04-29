Inside Kim Kardashian’s CBD-themed baby shower with a celebrity guest list and free Yeezys for everyone

caption Kim Kardashian invited celebrity friends like Chrissy Teigen to her fourth baby shower. source NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is expecting her fourth child, who will be her second baby via surrogate. She hosted a baby shower on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming new arrival.

Kardashian West went with a super chill CBD-themed party filled with CBD-infused body products and spa treatments.

Fan account kimkardashiansnap captured a few Instagram stories from Kardashian West and her famous guests like Chrissy Teigen and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

CBD is a chemical found in marijuana, though, as the Mayo Clinic points out, its lack of the psychoactive ingredient THC (or tetrahydrocannabinol) means it doesn’t produce a high like marijuana.

It’s potentially anti-inflammatory properties have made it a popular addition to body products like bath salts and body oils, which Kardashian West’s guests got a chance to make during the shower.

Kardashian West, who is expecting her fourth child in about two weeks, explained her reasoning behind the shower’s theme in a quick speech to her guests.

“I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower … but I thought I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid,” Kardashian West can be heard telling her guests in one of the videos.

“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in like two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than have a little CBD,” she told her guests. “And we’re gonna do a sound bath.”

Famous guests like Paris Hilton and Maria Menounos meditated during a sound bath treatment, which sound specialist Monte Hansen told The Washington Post is “an immersion in sound frequency that cleans the soul.”

Kardashian West also revealed in her Instagram story that all guests left with a pair of Yeezy slides, which Hypebeast reports originally retailed for $150.