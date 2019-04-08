You can now rent the tiny Chanel bikini made Instagram famous by Kim Kardashian

caption This Chanel bathing suit is now available to rent. source PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The 1996 Chanel bikini is available for rent for 72 hours through a vintage clothing shop for an undisclosed price.

While the bikini might be unattainable for most people, the trend of renting clothing and other pricey purchases instead of buying them is on the rise across the US.

An iconic Chanel bikini that gained Instagram notoriety after being worn by Kim Kardashian is now available for rent.

The itsy-bitsy bathing suit modeled by Stella Tenant in Chanel’s spring 1996 runway show is available for rent for 72 hours. Customers need to contact vintage shop El Cycèr to find out exactly how much they will need to pay for the three-day rental, limited to the Los Angeles area.

The Chanel suit became notorious soon after Karl Lagerfeld sent Tenant down the runway in the skimpy suit, W Magazine notes. It gained Instagram fame more recently, when Kardashian posted a photo of herself in the bikini in October 2018.

“Chanel vintage, lets please be specific,” Kardashian captioned the picture.

The bikini is “available to industry professionals for editorial, print advertising, commercial filming, and special event styling,” according to El Cycèr’s website.

While the Chanel bikini might be unattainable for most people, the trend of renting clothing and other pricey purchases instead of buying them is on the rise across the US. Rent the Runway, which recently hit a valuation of $1 billion, announced last week that is is now renting high-end clothing to kids. West Elm and Ikea are also dabbling in the rental business, with both retailers testing rental services.