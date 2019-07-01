Kim Kardashian is changing the name of her ‘Kimono’ shapewear line after facing intense backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation

caption Kim Kardashian West is changing the controversial name of her shapewear line. source Vanessa Beecroft

Kim Kardashian West received major backlash after announcing the name of her new shapewear line, “Kimono Solutionwear,” and filing for several trademarks featuring the word “Kimono.”

Now, the reality TV star and entrepreneur has said that she’s changing the brand’s name.

Kardashian West tweeted about the decision on Monday.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed within my life,” she wrote. “What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public.”

She then went on to write that she is “always listening, learning and growing,” and said she “so appreciate[s] the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to” her. She added that she had “the best intentions in mind” when she announced the brand’s name.

Kardashian West then said that she would be relaunching the brand under a new name, which has yet to be revealed.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” she wrote, adding that she “will be in touch soon” before thanking her fans for their “understanding and support always.”

The kimono, a traditional Japanese garment with a rich cultural history, dates back to 1615, according to London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. Some people have said they thought Kardashian West’s choice to use the word as a brand name was “tone deaf” since the brand has no apparent ties to Japanese culture.

The shapewear line’s name also caught the attention of Daisaku Kadokawa, the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, who issued a letter on Friday asking Kardashian West to reconsider using the word kimono in her trademark.

“We think that the names for ‘Kimono’ are the asset shared with all humanity who love Kimono and its culture therefore they should not be monopolized,” Kadokawa wrote in the letter, which you can read in full below.

Daisaky Kadokawa, the mayor of Kyoto, wrote a letter to Kim Kardashian West.

In a statement provided to INSIDER prior to announcing the change to her shapewear line’s name, Kardashian West said that she has “deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture.”

Representatives for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.