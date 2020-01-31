Kim Kardashian says she only eats her chicken nuggets with honey, and it’s causing a major debate online

By
Libby Torres
-

Kim Kardashian West recently revealed her go-to order at McDonald's.

caption
Kim Kardashian West recently revealed her go-to order at McDonald’s.
source
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and McDonald’s
  • Kim Kardashian West revealed on Thursday that her go-to order at McDonald’s includes chicken nuggets dipped in honey, and it’s caused quite a debate online.
  • “Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!” Kardashian West tweeted on Thursday, after a McDonald’s ad featuring her favorite fast food items went live.
  • Her Twitter users had other opinions, with some saying that sauces like ketchup and ranch were superior to honey for McNuggets dipping purposes.
  • Others pointed out that Kardashian West had recently switched to “plant-based” eating, and wondered where chicken nuggets fit into her plan.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kim Kardashian West sparked a debate online Thursday when she revealed that she only eats her chicken nuggets dipped in honey.

The reality star’s go-to McDonald’s order was recently featured in an ad for the fast food chain, and she took to Twitter to advocate for her unorthodox way of eating nuggets.

“Chicken nuggets dipped in honey is the ONLY way to eat them!” Kardashian West tweeted, in response to a fan who said they needed to try Kardashian West’s suggestion.

Some followers corrected Kardashian West, telling her that it’s honey mustard, not honey, that’s the best dipping sauce for McNuggets.

Others advocated for different sauces, like sweet and sour, ranch, barbecue, and even Chik-Fil-A sauce.

A few of Kardashian West’s followers also pointed out that the reality star had recently announced that she was switching to a plant-based diet.

And others just said it seemed unlikely that the body-conscious Kardashian West ate fast food at all.

The rest of Kardashian West’s order included a cheeseburger, a vanilla shake, an apple pie, and a large order of fries. You can watch the rest of the ad (which also includes orders from Kanye West, Keith Urban, and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown) below.