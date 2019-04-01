Kim Kardashian defended her and her sisters’ promotion of controversial products like waist trainers, teeth whiteners, and weight-loss tea

caption Kim Kardashian West reportedly makes upwards of $500,000 for a single sponsored Instagram post. source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In an interview with the New York Times, published Saturday, Kim Kardashian West addressed backlash to her family’s sponsored Instagram posts for controversial products.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority,” she said.

Specifically, she defended her own endorsements of HiSmile teeth whitening and various waist trainers, as well as Kendall Jenner’s widely mocked partnership with Proactiv.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also commented on the backlash in the New York Times profile.

In an interview with the New York Times, published Saturday, the 38-year-old businesswoman said she does actually use the products she promotes on Instagram, such as HiSmile teeth whiteners and waist trainers.

She also defended Kendall Jenner’s widely mocked partnership with Proactiv, for which people accused the model of inauthenticity: “She never thought she’d ever be able to be a model because of her acne,” Kardashian West said.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” Kardashian West told the Times.

She added: “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re OK with that.”

While the Kardashian-Jenner family members are no strangers to criticism – including their product endorsements, which have been mocked by fans and challenged by experts in the past – their sponsored posts have recently received renewed scrutiny.

As the Times profile notes, the vocal feminist actress Jameela Jamil recently wrote a scathing critique of Khloe Kardashian’s endorsement of Flat Tummy shakes.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product,” Jamil wrote on Instagram, “then I guess I have to.”

Additionally, as the family’s empire has expanded and the sisters have become more successful in a variety of industries – including makeup, fragrances, fitness apparel, sneakers, and sunglasses – many fans wonder why they continue to accept money to promote controversial products.

I will never understand why Kim Kardashian does sponsored ads for teas on Instagram. She hardly needs the money?! — Aisling Hussey (@AislingHussey) May 22, 2017

Isn't Khloe Kardashian, like, a millionaire? Why does she do pointless ads obviously for compensation ??? Why world why — wy (@wcsmoke) November 16, 2015

In the Times profile, Kardashian defended herself against Jamil’s accusations. She said she’s never had a chef and that her fans are aware she has a personal trainer, as she often posts her workouts on Snapchat.

“Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move,” she said, though she has since deleted the post that Jamil commented on.

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner also weighed in on the backlash: “I don’t live in that negative energy space,” she said.

In response to their comments in the profile, Jamil fired off another critique on social media.

“Essentially [what they’re saying is], ‘f— the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money,'” she wrote on Twitter. “I have been given these same opportunities to flog this stuff, and I don’t do it, so they don’t have to. Thank you, next.”

