Kim Kardashian was willing to face backlash over her meeting with Trump at the White House: ‘It’s my reputation over someone’s life? Weigh that out’

caption Kim Kardashian West and Alice Johnson on NBC’s “Today,” after Johnson was released from prison. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West recently discussed her controversial decision to meet with President Donald Trump for Vogue's most recent cover story.

Back in June, the reality star met with Trump to lobby for the freedom of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence in prison for nonviolent drug offenses.

Kardashian West told Vogue that everyone said going to the White House would end her career.

“I was like, ‘It’s my reputation over someone’s life?’ Weigh that out,” she said, “People talk s— about me all day long. It will just be another story about me versus someone getting their life back.”

Kim Kardashian West recently discussed her mission for prison reform in Vogue’s most recent cover story, including her controversial decision to meet with President Donald Trump.

Back in June, the reality star went to the White House to lobby for the freedom of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence in prison for nonviolent drug offenses. Shortly after, President Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kardashian West told Vogue that she was warned about meeting with the president, whose policies she openly opposes. She also got backlash following the meeting.

“I made a decision to go to the White House when everyone was telling me, ‘Don’t go, your career will be over; you can’t step foot in there,'” she said.

“And I was like, ‘It’s my reputation over someone’s life?’ Weigh that out,” she continued. “People talk s— about me all day long. It will just be another story about me versus someone getting their life back.”

Johnson had been in prison for 20 years after she received a life sentence for her role in a nonviolent drug conspiracy, her first arrest or conviction. Kardashian West learned about her case from a Mic video circulating on Twitter and enlisted her own lawyers to help lobby the White House for clemency.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! ???????????????????????? https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

“She has embraced my cause and taken to heart my plight,” Johnson told Business Insider in April. “Kim has been my war angel, and I’ll never forget what she is doing for me.”

Getting a “really good result” with Johnson inspired Kardashian West to work with the organization #cut50, a criminal justice reform nonprofit, and even to study law.

“I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more,” she told Vogue.

