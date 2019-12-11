Kim Kardashian said nobody was there to support Caitlyn Jenner when she was eliminated from a British reality show because the producers didn’t contact them

- source
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! / YouTube
- Kim Kardashian West tweeted that nobody from the British reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” got in touch with her family, which is why there was no one to meet Caitlyn Jenner when she was eliminated.
- Jenner, who was married to Kardashian West’s mother Kris Jenner, left the competition – which takes place in a jungle in Australia – on December 6.
- Celebrities usually have friends and family greet them at the end of the bridge when they leave the jungle, but none of the Kardashian-Jenner clan where anywhere to be seen.
- “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners,” Kardashian West tweeted.
- Kardashian West was repeating what Jenner’s son Brandon had told a fan, according to The Mirror.
- “Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” Brandon reportedly said in an Instagram DM. “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”
- Kardashian West retweeted the story, commenting: “Exactly what Brandon said!!!!”
- It was later revealed that Jenner’s closest friend Sophia Hutchins was on her way to greet her, but had been delayed.
- Jenner was also met with a warm welcome from her former campmates, including Ian Wright, James Haskell, and Andrew Maxwell when she arrived at the Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019
Read more:
Caitlyn Jenner posted Instagram photos of the wrong daughter on Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday
A trans college student lost his ROTC scholarship. Caitlyn Jenner stepped in to help
Meet the Kardashian-Jenners, heirs to a massive reality TV empire, who have a combined fortune of more than $1.6 billion and are one of the most influential family ‘dynasties’ in the world
Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, ranked by net worth