Kim Kardashian finally explained why she called Kourtney the ‘least exciting’ sister to look at

Earlier this season on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim said that Kourtney is the “least exciting” to look at

In a clip from Sunday’s new episode, Kim clarified her comment, saying she meant Kourtney was “the most boring.”

Kim and Kourtney also discussed the backlash that they both got on social media after their feud over the family’s Christmas card.

Earlier this season on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” some fans were outraged when they heard Kim call Kourtney “the least exciting” member of the family to look at. But, in a new clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of “KUWTK,” Kim explained why she said that – and it sounds like the comment could just be water under the bridge for the sisters.

The comment happened when Kourtney couldn’t agree with Kim on a time to shoot the family’s annual Christmas card last year. On the show, Kim was venting to Kris and Khloe about Kourtney not being flexible enough to work with her to find a time to take photos that worked for them both.

“I need Kourtney to not be so f–king annoying with a stick up her a– like she runs this s— because she doesn’t,” Kim said at the time. “She is the least exciting to look at, so she can be out.”

And now, in the new clip, Kourtney and Kim are sitting with Scott Disick and discussing their argument and the backlash they both got from fans when it aired.

Kim attempted to explain what she meant by her comment

“We got into a fight. I said, ‘You’re the least exciting to look at,'” Kim told Kourtney. “What I meant is, you’re the most boring.”

That didn’t seem to phase Kourtney, mostly because she was more bothered by the responses she received from fans of the show. “Someone wrote this thing, like, ‘You should thank Kim for your career,'” Kourtney said.

“But I was gonna write back and say, ‘If it wasn’t for my personality and being funny, then our show wouldn’t exist,” Kourtney added, laughing.

There has been some friction between Kourtney and Kim this season, but both sisters seem to be on the same page about one thing – and it’s their reaction to Tristan Thompson’s allegedly cheating on Khloe.

