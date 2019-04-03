Kim Kardashian is sending people masks of her face to promote her new collection of $90 sunglasses

caption Kim Kardashian West’s new sunglasses line includes sporty, goggle-like designs. source Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West dropped a collection of sunglasses, made in collaboration with German eyewear brand Carolina Lemke, on Tuesday.

To promote the line, Kardashian West sent a handful of people 3D masks that appear to be modeled after her face, each of which comes with a pair of her new sunglasses.

Both Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian wore the masks in separate posts on their Instagram and Instagram story, respectively.

Kylie Jenner also shared a close-up photo of the masks on her Instagram story.

Celebrities and brands often send out free products ahead of a big launch, but Kim Kardashian West just took the marketing tactic to a whole new level.

On Tuesday, the KKW Beauty founder dropped a collection of sunglasses, made in collaboration with German eyewear brand Carolina Lemke. To promote the line, Kardashian West sent a handful of people 3D masks that appear to be modeled after her face, each of which comes with a pair of her new sunglasses.

The beauty mogul’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were among those who received the detailed masks. Both Jenner and Kardashian wore the masks in separate posts on their Instagram and Instagram story, respectively.

caption Screenshots from Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story. source Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

caption A screenshot from Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kardashian West’s new collection feature seven styles of sunglasses in various color combinations. At the time of writing, every pair in the collection retails for $90.

The line is primarily made up of sporty, goggle-like designs but it also includes two smaller frames, Dusk and Indra. According to Teen Vogue, six additional styles will be released in late spring.