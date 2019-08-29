More than one fan suggested Kim Kardashian call her shapewear line SKIM over a month before the star announced its new name

caption Kim Kardashian West renamed her shapewear brand SKIMS Solutionwear following backlash over its original name, Kimono Solutionwear. source Vanessa Beecroft

A Kim Kardashian West fan believes she inspired the new name of the star’s shapewear line, SKIMS Solutionwear, after it was changed following criticism over its original name, Kimono Solutionwear.

Mélyssa Rodrigues suggested the name SKIM for Kardashian West’s line in a July 8 tweet responding to a post from the star asking her followers for names they like as she reconsidered what to call her collection.

While a few other Twitter users said they thought the brand should be called “Skim” or “Skimwear,” Rodrigues’ tweet from July has been getting attention since she reshared it following the announcement of the line’s new name, with many crediting the idea to her.

However, one other Twitter user, Ally Ferguson, tweeted the same suggestion at the same time, and neither Ferguson nor Rodrigues say they were aware of the other’s tweet.

Both Rodrigues and Ferguson told Insider they had not been contacted by Kardashian West or her team. Representatives for Kardashian West and SKIMS did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

On Monday, Kardashian West revealed her collection’s new name, SKIMS Solutionwear, and said it would be released on September 10.

Responding to Kardashian West’s announcement on Twitter, many people seemed to like the name SKIMS – another less controversial play on the reality-TV star’s name – while one fan replied with a tweet from July in which she suggested the name SKIM for the brand, and wrote that it was her idea.

In July, Mélyssa Rodrigues (@yeekylizzle on Twitter) replied to a tweet from Kardashian West asking her followers for names they liked. Rodrigues suggested SKIM.

On July 8, Kardashian West put out a call to her fans asking them for names they liked after the brand’s original name, Kimono Solutionwear, was met with accusations of cultural appropriation.

Referring to her shapewear collection, Kardashian West wrote: “We haven’t renamed it, but do you guys like the name Solutionwear? Any other names your liking?”

Rodrigues, 19, who says she studies communications in Paris, France, replied: “u should rename your brand SKIM: skin (cause the shapewear are made to fit your skin) + ur name Kim.”

Rodrigues isn’t the only person who proposed the name SKIM – another user Ally Ferguson shared the same idea at the same time – but her tweet has had the most attention since she reshared it

A couple of others replied to Kardashian West’s tweet in July to suggest Skim.

-Skim

One Twitter user appeared to pitch their idea after Rodrigues, however, another named Ally Ferguson (@algal09) shared the same suggestion at the same time.

“I just thought SKIM would be a good name for the brand off the top of my head. I don’t really even think it’s THAT creative like Kim probably should have thought of it first,” Ferguson, 28, who told us she works in higher education administration in Dayton, Ohio, said. And like Rodrigues, Ferguson said that no one from Kardashian West’s team had contacted her. “When she announced the new brand name I thought to myself ‘oh cool she must have seen my reply’ but I also figured there was no way I was just one of a few who suggested it because like I said, it seems like a no brainer to me,” Ferguson said. “I thought of it in like two seconds and tweeted it out real quick to her.”

A few others proposed a variation on the word, like Skimwear.

Speaking to Insider, Rodrigues told us that she was sure her tweet inspired the new name.

“I truly believe it was my tweet that caught her attention since I didn’t see anyone with the same idea before me or with more likes or retweets than me plus I gave all the explanations behind this name and what inspired me,” Rodrigues said. (It should be noted that Rodrigues hadn’t learned of Ferguson’s tweet at this time.)

“Neither did Kim or someone from her team contacted me about my suggestion though, so I’m still not sure,” she added.

Representatives for Kardashian West and SKIMS Solutionwear did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment, and declined to comment on how the name came about for a previous story.

Since resharing the tweet, Rodrigues said she has received thousands of likes, with some people arguing that she should earn credit or a cut of the line’s profits. Others have tweeted her saying Kardashian West should give her a job, or that she should have trademarked the name and hired a lawyer.

Though some people have called for Rodrigues to get a cut of the line’s profits, Rodrigues says she didn’t reshare the tweet for her own benefit

“I was just really proud about it,” she told Insider, of coming up with the name. She added that she didn’t want “to make a drama” when Kardashian West announced the brand’s new name, and said that she meant “nothing shady” by resharing her tweet.

Since Rodrigues’ tweet saying the name was her idea, her Twitter has been flooded with likes and replies.

“I fell asleep with around 400 likes and woke up with more than 3,000 likes (and actually more than 7,000),” she told us. Speaking of the attention she has received since, Rodrigues continued: “It is crazy honestly and I feel overwhelmed by all that!”

At the time of writing, her tweet has over 10,000 likes, close to 900 retweets, and countless replies.

Rodrigues said that although she hasn’t been contacted by Kardashian West or her team, and doubts she will be, she is glad that the entrepreneur ‘took’ her idea

“I’m just a huge fan of her, I love her work, the way she turns her life into a huge business, also love her ideas and everything else and wanted to help her with her new project with pleasure,” Rodrigues said. “I’m just so happy she took my idea and wish her a lot of success with her new brand which is really cool regarding the large range of sizes and colors.”

caption Items from Kardashian West’s shapewear line, including the “solution short” (right) designed to accommodate thigh-high slits. source Vanessa Beecroft

According to a press release from June, when the line was initially announced under Kimono, items will come in nine shades.

SKIMS emphasizes its focus on diversity on its website, calling itself “a new, solution focused approach to shape enhancing undergarments,” and says it was designed to offer “superior options for all shapes and tones.”

Kardashian West decided to change the original name of her shapewear line, Kimono, after many said it disrespected Japanese culture

She was further criticized after people learned she had applied to trademark the word “Kimono” in a certain font, a move that prompted Daisaku Kadokawa, the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, to write a letter urging the reality-TV star to reconsider.

The kimono, a Japanese garment, dates back to the early 1600s and played an important role in Japan during the Edo period, from 1615 to 1868, London’s Victoria & Albert Museum points out.

Kardashian West announced plans to release the brand under a different name on July 1.

“When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind,” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, she added: “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.”

While it’s unclear whether Kardashian West or her team saw Rodrigues’ or Ferguson’s tweets, or took inspiration from them, the reality-TV star often welcomes her fans’ ideas

When announcing the shapewear line’s new name on Monday, Kardashian West acknowledged her fans and said she was “so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name.”

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name,” she wrote on Twitter. “After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear.”

Given that Kardashian West shares much of her life – including her business plans – with the public, it’s understandable that she would listen to her fans’ suggestions. And it seems that she took another criticism to heart in rebranding her shapewear line.

In addition to accusations of cultural appropriation, Kardashian West’s brand faced backlash over the lack of diverse body types featured in its initial promotional imagery.

The brand’s more recent promotional photos show models with a variety of shapes and sizes wearing the shapewear, which it says will range from XXS to 5XL when it is released in September.

The line includes items such as a “solution short,” with one leg shorter than the other – designed for garments with thigh-high slits – that some have called “genius.”