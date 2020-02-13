Kim Kardashian gave a mini tour of her kids’ playroom, and it’s one of the only rooms in her house that has color

caption Kim Kardashian West gave her Instagram followers a tour of her kids’ playroom. source Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West gave her Instagram followers a tour of her kids’ playroom.

Unlike the other famously minimalist parts of her home, the playroom features colorful toys, a stage for the kids to have band practice, and a closet full of dress-up clothes.

The tour also highlighted that the closets and drawers are organized and color-coordinated, much like Kardashian’s pantries.

“There you have it, people. There’s color,” Kardashian West said in one of the videos on her story.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s home has become famous for its sleek design, with Kim describing it as a “minimalist monastery.“

But the 39-year-old mogul and reality TV star recently shared footage of her kids’ playroom that shows there are some areas of her house that aren’t so austere.

Kardashian West took fans on a tour of the playroom via her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

caption The playroom has color, unlike the rest of the West family home. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“You guys always say my house is so, like, minimal,” Kardashian West said in the first of a series of videos showing off the room. “Well you guys haven’t seen my playroom.”

The large room has different areas for each of the West kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – as well as common areas they all use. It’s not quite as large as their cousin Stormi Webster’s playhouse, but there’s still plenty of room for all of the kids.

The kids share a stage with drums, a piano, and fluffy chairs, where Kardashian West says they practice as a band.

caption The room features a stage for the kids. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

North plays the violin, according to Kardashian West.

A projector sits above the stage, so the kids can watch movies while they play.

The room also features a table where the kids do their homework, as their mom shared in the coverage.

caption The West kids do their homework in the room. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Shelves of colorful books sit behind the table, contrasting the monochrome look of the rest of the house.

“There you have it, people,” Kardashian West says in the video. “There’s color!”

caption The playroom features colorful shelves. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The room also features a ball pit with a slide that can be attached, and multiple toy horses for the kids to ride.

Each of the West kids has a specific area in the room where they play, such as corner full of O.M.G Fashion Dolls for North, and shelves of dinosaurs and Legos for Saint.

But Chicago’s favorite area might be the most elaborate, as it features a miniature grocery store and ice-cream parlor.

The miniature store actually allows her to ring up shoppers’ items, making the “beep” sound you would instantly recognize from the grocery store.

caption Chicago West’s play grocery store can actually check out groceries. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Although the playroom is more colorful than the rest of the West family’s home, there are some elements of it that are in-line with the rest of the mansion.

Namely, the room is just as organized as the rest of their house. All of the drawers and closets within the room are color-coordinated and neatly packed, just like the pantries in Kardashian West’s kitchen.

For instance, the playroom features a giant arts and crafts closet full of boxes labeled with each kind of toy the kids may need, including crayons, Play-Doh, and stamps.

caption The closet is color coordinated. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The crayons are even organized by color within the plastic boxes, making it simple for the kids to find what they need.

The closet also features costumes for the kids to play dress-up, with Kardashian West pointing out costumes from “Moana” in the video.

The clothes hang neatly at the back of the closet, and they’re also organized by color.

caption Even the West kids’ costumes for dress-up games are organized. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“It’s a pretty organized area,” Kardashian West said of the closet, which is a bit of an understatement when you consider how neat the room is compared to other children’s play areas.

“This is where my kids have fun,” she added at the end of the series of videos.

The playroom isn’t the only space in her house that isn’t devoid of color. Kardashian West recently shared photos of North’s room, which is entirely pink.