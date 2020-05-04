Kim Kardashian’s hand was a different color than her face in a makeup tutorial, and people accused her of faking her skin tone

caption Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 WSJ Innovator Awards. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West shared a makeup tutorial on her Instagram story recently, and her hand was a much lighter color than her face.

Seeming to notice the difference, the 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder wrote, “please don’t judge me for my pale hand.”

In response, some viewers called out Kardashian West for trying to make her natural complexion appear much darker than it actually is.

Kim Kardashian West received backlash for using foundation and powder to make her face appear much darker than her hand in a makeup tutorial she recently posted to her Instagram story.

As the 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder applied her lip gloss, she brought her hand, which appeared much lighter than her face, into the frame. Kardashian West seemingly noticed the contrast and wrote, “don’t judge me for my pale hand.”

she said don’t judge her for her pale hands ???????? pic.twitter.com/ljJ1lBa4mX — auntie naz (@nazmraz) April 30, 2020

After viewing her Instagram story, people pointed out that Kardashian West’s hand showed her natural skin color and trolled the reality star.

Don’t judge me for my pale hand ???????????? @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/34gLFjVkUf — who likes pie? (@KALLEYfornia_) May 2, 2020

Your hand isn’t pale @KimKardashian .. it’s the color your FACE should be too ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/oLIVNqIlyJ — Tracee Ellis Boss (@ChanelakaPeachz) April 30, 2020

@KimKardashian your pale hand is your natural skin color sweetie. it’s ok. https://t.co/yNc7u9WWoB — s (@simisolaaaaa) April 30, 2020

I decided to edit Kim to see how she would look if her face matched her hands. And.. well… pic.twitter.com/DeUegmUC1G — leNaya???? (@lenayagriffin) April 30, 2020

Other viewers found Kardashian West’s use of dark foundation to be offensive.

Some Twitter users said that she used the darker makeup tones in an attempt to appear like she was a different race, a trend known as “blackfishing.”

she apologizes for being white but won’t apologize for appropriating black culture???? — sarai (@TheBeesKnees77) April 30, 2020

she wants to call herself light skinned so bad — auntie naz (@nazmraz) April 30, 2020

I see a black queen being choked out by a white woman who is out of frame thats the real issue — 1TakeHov (@Fleezus_Gilroy) April 30, 2020

Isn’t the first rule of wearing foundation is to choose one that matches with your skin? She probably picks hers based off her kids’ complexions — PHUMI NORRIS (@Official__Phumi) April 30, 2020

Also Kim didn't JUST call herself pale. She's implying her hands are not her true complexion when they are. She's blackfishing which is literally her cosplaying as a black or brown person. People whose culture she has appropriated multiple times and has built a career out of. — Fais moi croire (@Lexistansrih) May 1, 2020

She clearly has an unhealthy obsession. She’s definetely one of the originators maybe the blueprint of black fishing. — ????WeatherWarrior???? (@MarcusRebirth) April 30, 2020

And although Kardashian West received backlash for the makeup tutorial, some people asserted that the stark contrast between the skin tones was her way of appearing tan.

There is definitely a difference, But may I know what's so wrong with liking to look tan? — Mona♡ (@gigihadidegypt) April 30, 2020

i just feel like. it’s nothing wrong with white people getting tans if they don’t like how pale their skin is and know they get sunburnt trying to do a real sun tan. just like how black people get weave (Brazilian/Persian hair) when they don’t feel like doing their hair — kenna ???????? (@_K3nn0_) May 1, 2020

Kardashian West’s recent makeup tutorial isn’t the first time people have taken issue with the reality star’s beauty and fashion choices.

After wearing her hair in hip-length braids during Paris Fashion Week in March, she was accused of appropriating black culture.

And in 2018, she wore braids to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which led to widespread criticism on social media. However, Kardashian West said she chose the braids to match with her and Kanye West’s daughter, North West.

“I actually didn’t see backlash. I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her. So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair,” she told Bustle.

Kardashian West added that she did understand why people were offended.

“I do remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids.’ But I obviously know they’re called fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it,” she said.

The reality star added, “But in no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone’s culture by wearing braids. If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her. When we did her hair in these braids, she was so excited.”