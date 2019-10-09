Kim Kardashian West helped a man who spent 23 years in prison finally get released

source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kim Kardashian West has helped secure the release of another man from prison.

Momolu Stewart, 39, was released on Monday after spending nearly 23 years behind bars for a murder he committed when he was 16.

Kardashian West took interest in Stewart’s case in September after visiting the jail where he was being held as part of filming for her new documentary special about prison reform.

After sitting with Stewart, Kardashian West wrote a letter to DC Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno in support of Stewart under a new DC law which calls to reevaluate sentences of inmates who committed crimes when they were juveniles.

Washington, DC, inmate Momolu Stewart was released from jail on Monday, after Kim Kardashian West championed his case as part of her efforts to bring reform to the criminal justice system.

Stewart was convicted in the 1997 shooting death of Mark Rosebure on New Years Day in 1997. Rosebure, Stewart, and another teen got into an altercation at an apartment building in Southeast Washington.

Despite being 16 at the time of the crime, Stewart was tried as an adult, and spent 23 years behind bars.

Kardashian West took interest in Stewart’s case in September after visiting the jail where he was being held as part of filming for her new documentary special about prison reform. The documentary, airing on Oxygen, follows the 38-year-old reality TV star on her mission to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.”

Kardashian West spoke one-on-one with Stewart during her visit and decided to write a letter in his support to DC Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno. Her letter called for his release under the city’s new Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act, which “allows juveniles who have served at least 20 years in prison to have their sentences reduced, provided they are no longer dangerous.”

“Momolu is a model citizen, who has demonstrated clear rehabilitation,” she wrote in the letter.

Kardashian West also spoke about his rough upbringing in a DC neighborhood “overrun with drugs and violence,” and the murder of his father at the hands of his mother when he was six years old. While in prison, Momolu took classes and set up programs to help other inmates, she wrote.

According to the Washington Post, the 39-year-old has shown remorse for his killing and earned his GED in 2009. He has also become a mentor for troubled youths.

“Momolu is a genuine example of the transformation that can take place when a person commits their life to personal atonement and helping to lead others to their own redemption,” Kardashian West wrote.

Judge Salerno suspended Stewart’s sentence to time served plus probation on October 4.

“This is what I’ve been praying for, this is the moment I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” Stewart told press during his emotional release on Monday.

Kardashian West also helped secure the release of Alice Marie Johnson and Cyntoia Brown. Kardashian West is currently working on her law degree.

“I was buried alive,” Stewart told Oxygen on Monday.”So now I’ve been resurrected. I’m back and I’m better.”