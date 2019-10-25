People are paying $5,500 for temporary butt and breast injections to look more like celebrities on Halloween, according to a plastic surgeon

caption “A few years ago, Jennifer Aniston was highly requested because people wanted that girl-next-door look,” Rowe said, “so I’d give them cheek fillers.” source Peter Cade / Getty

If your idea of going all-out for Halloween involves wearing a wig and heavy makeup, consider yourself one-upped.

Some people are now requesting lip fillers, cheek fillers, butt injections, and breast injections so they can look more like the celebrities they want to emulate on Halloween.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe told Insider that in recent years, he’s noticed an uptick in requests for temporary fillers at his New York City-based practice in the days and weeks leading up to the holiday.

According to Rowe, between 10 and 15 of his patients come into the office in the week or two before Halloween explicitly requesting “Kylie Jenner lips” for the holiday which he achieves using lip filler injections that contain hyaluronic acid. These last anywhere between six and 12 months.

Then, on the day before Halloween, Rowe said people specifically request InstaBreast and InstaButt procedures – two body modification techniques he said he has become known for in the past five years – because they want to enhance their Halloween costumes for upcoming parties.

These Insta-procedures involve injecting saline, a salt and water solution, into the butt or breasts, causing them to temporarily swell up and give the areas fuller and perkier appearances. The results only stick for 24 hours – just enough time to turn heads at a Halloween party but not at work the day after.

All types of people are requesting the temporary injections to look like Jennifer Aniston or Kim Kardashian

According to Rowe, half of the people who have requested these injections are existing patients and the other half are people new customers who have never had injectables before.

caption One of Rowe’s patients before and after his Instabreast injections. source Dr. Norman Rowe/Insider

When they get to Rowe’s office for their Halloween-related appointment, they “name names,” Rowe said, adding that the celebrity names cited most often as costume inspiration include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Serena and Venus Williams, and Jennifer Aniston.

“A few years ago, Jennifer Aniston was highly requested because people wanted that girl-next-door look,” Rowe said, “so I’d give them cheek fillers.”

caption A before-and-after picture of lip fillers that offer a Kylie Jenner-like pout. source Dr. Norman Rowe

The injections Rowe offers are safe, but they come at a price

According to Rowe, the Halloween-inspired saline injections he provides are medically safe.

There are still some risks to these injections. According to the Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute, when the saline injections wear off it can cause a loose appearance in the breasts if a woman is older or naturally has looser, less elastic skin. With any injection, there’s also the risk of infection.

Injections aren’t budget-friendly either. In Rowe’s office, lip fillers cost around $500, cheek fillers are $1,000, InstaBreast saline injections are $4,500, and InstaButt saline injections are $5,500.

