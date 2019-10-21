Kim Kardashian revealed her fourth child Psalm was almost named Ye instead — as in, Kanye West’s nickname

- source
- Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” largely focused on the birth of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s fourth child.
- The couple’s son, Psalm West, was born via surrogate on May 10.
- When Kris Jenner asked her how they decided on the name, Kim revealed they had originally planned to name him Ye – which is Kanye’s nickname.
- “Kanye doesn’t like Ye, ’cause Ye doesn’t mean anything,” she said on the show. “So we looked up every name in the Bible that had ‘Ye’ at the beginning, and like, the only name was Yehezkel. And Kylie called at the last second and was like, ‘No! Psalm and Saint sound good together.’ And the kids call him now ‘Psalmye.'”
On Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E!, Kim Kardashian West revealed that her fourth child with Kanye West was almost named Ye instead of Psalm.
After Kim brought her newborn home from the hospital, Kris Jenner asked how the couple decided on the name Psalm.
“His name was gonna be Ye,” Kim replied.
Ye, short for Kanye, is the rapper’s longstanding nickname and the title of his eighth studio album, which was released in June of last year. Shortly after, Kanye denounced his full first name in favor of his nickname.
“the being formally known as Kanye West,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am YE.”
the being formally known as Kanye West
I am YE
— ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018
Interestingly, however, Kim said Kanye was ultimately against naming the baby Ye because it “doesn’t mean anything.”
“So we looked up every name in the Bible that had ‘Ye’ at the beginning, and like, the only name was Yehezkel,” she revealed.
Yehezkel is an alternate spelling for the prophet Ezekiel, the central figure in the Book of Ezekiel, one of the major books in the Old Testament.
Psalm, who was born via surrogate on May 10, actually has Kim’s 22-year-old sister Kylie Jenner to thank for his name.
“Kylie called at the last second and was like, ‘No! Psalm and Saint sound good together,'” Kim said on the show. “And the kids call him now ‘Psalmye.’
Psalm joined 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, and 1-year-old Chicago. Kim opened up about welcoming her fourth child earlier on the episode and said she’s “done” having kids.
“He’s so cute. I feel so complete,” she said. “I really do feel like four is the perfect number for me. I feel so full, in the best way.”
