Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm West

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have four children together. source Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have named their newborn son Psalm West.

The couple announced the name on Twitter Friday, a week after he was born, along with a screenshot of chat text from the father and a photo of Psalm sleeping. It was a text exchange with Kanye on Mother’s Day: “Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure.”

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Psalm is the couple’s fourth child and was born via surrogate. The baby boy joins 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, and 1-year-old Chicago.

The 38-year-old reality star previously revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she had considered naming her second son after her brother, Rob – who was named after their siblings’ late father.

Ultimately, she didn’t feel like the name harmonized with the names of her existing children.

“North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t really go, but I was really feeling that,” Kardashian West told Kimmel. “And my brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name.”

The new baby’s name could be a gesture toward Kanye’s recent foray into Sunday church services, which usually include an eclectic group of guests and are set to his own music.

“We all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey but it’s usually after the baby is born,” Kardashian West told Kimmel of how the baby names are picked. “We’re trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby.”

As is customary with Kardashian baby name announcements, the reactions immediately began pouring in on social media ranging from congratulatory messages to questions of how they landed on the unique name.

