Fans are furious after Kim Kardashian posted videos of a giant private jet she traveled on with Kanye West and her trainer

Kim Kardashian recently shared an Instagram story of her and Kanye West on a giant private jet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

  • Kim Kardashian shared a video of a private 747 that she and West traveled on on Instagram.
  • The jet included multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, an office, and a gym, among other amenities.
  • Many users took to Twitter to express their feelings about Kardashian and West’s traveling on the jet, pointing out how it could be harming the environment.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for their lavish lifestyles, but they’re now receiving some criticism for their latest luxury. As Cosmopolitan pointed out, on Monday, Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram story of her and West boarding a private 747 jet, and the famous couple is already receiving a lot of backlash on Twitter.

In Kardashian’s posts, she showed off the rooms inside the plane, which looked a lot like a hotel. There were private bedrooms and bathrooms, and office, and a gym, which Kardashian seemed to plan on using, since she brought her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, along for the flight.

The plane was also fully stocked with plenty of drinks and snacks and West can be seen working at the desk in the story, too.

In the video, Kardashian can be heard marveling over the plane, saying that it’s the first time she’s ever been on a private jet like this.

Although some of Kardashian and West’s fans were impressed with the ride, the response has been largely negative, with many people tweeting to express that they felt that the jet was wasteful and harmful to the environment because the three appeared to be the only ones on the giant plane.

Some Twitter users felt the fact that West and Kardashian hired firefighters to protect their homes during the recent California wildfires combined with chartering a jet of this size on top of that was just too much.

So far, Kardashian and West have yet to respond to this backlash themselves.

