Fans are furious after Kim Kardashian posted videos of a giant private jet she traveled on with Kanye West and her trainer

caption Kim Kardashian recently shared an Instagram story of her and Kanye West on a giant private jet. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

Kim Kardashian shared a video of a private 747 that she and West traveled on on Instagram.

The jet included multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, an office, and a gym, among other amenities.

Many users took to Twitter to express their feelings about Kardashian and West’s traveling on the jet, pointing out how it could be harming the environment.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for their lavish lifestyles, but they’re now receiving some criticism for their latest luxury. As Cosmopolitan pointed out, on Monday, Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram story of her and West boarding a private 747 jet, and the famous couple is already receiving a lot of backlash on Twitter.

In Kardashian’s posts, she showed off the rooms inside the plane, which looked a lot like a hotel. There were private bedrooms and bathrooms, and office, and a gym, which Kardashian seemed to plan on using, since she brought her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, along for the flight.

The plane was also fully stocked with plenty of drinks and snacks and West can be seen working at the desk in the story, too.

In the video, Kardashian can be heard marveling over the plane, saying that it’s the first time she’s ever been on a private jet like this.

Although some of Kardashian and West’s fans were impressed with the ride, the response has been largely negative, with many people tweeting to express that they felt that the jet was wasteful and harmful to the environment because the three appeared to be the only ones on the giant plane.

Can someone calculate the carbon footprint of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West taking an EMPTY "luxury 747" to some far flung location? Seating capacity: 660. — velоurаzure (@velourazure) November 27, 2018

Kim & Kanye took a private 747 earlier today…. you wanna talk about contributing factors to climate change, look at celebrities, look at the wealthy. Look at how their excessive ‘go big or go home’ habits are changing the face of the planet. — ???????????????????????????????? (@sleepykristina) November 26, 2018

Kim and Kanye flying a PRIVATE 747 is not only insane but terrible for the environment!!! ahhh — ashley (@ashisasag) November 27, 2018

Kim Kardashian posted on her story about flying on a private 747. All I’m thinking is what a waste of jet fuel, resources, environmental harm, etc etc etc. Smh. So obnoxious and unnecessary. — Paige Flugge (@Paigeyyybabyy) November 26, 2018

@KimKardashian showing off the private #747 she and @kanyewest are taking. Such a joke. Why? Do you hate the environment? So unnecessary. I hope they AT LEAST pay to offset their emissions… — Han-Grenade (@Han__Grenade) November 27, 2018

Some Twitter users felt the fact that West and Kardashian hired firefighters to protect their homes during the recent California wildfires combined with chartering a jet of this size on top of that was just too much.

Kim & Kanye‘s house almost burns down in the California wildfires which are the most destructive in the history of the state & correlate with global warming. Also K & K: boast about their private Boeing 747 which is almost empty of passengers & burns over 10 tonnes of fuel an hr — Bröther may i have a monch of cöld (@askDrToboggan) November 26, 2018

So far, Kardashian and West have yet to respond to this backlash themselves.

