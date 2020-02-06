Kim Kardashian says Kanye West taught her restraint after she made ‘very contradictory’ career decisions

caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have been married since 2014. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Kim Kardashian West recently discussed her shapewear line and career trajectory with the New York Times.

She revealed her husband, Kanye West, indirectly taught her restraint because he would say no to high-paying deals if they didn’t align with his values.

“When I first met him, I probably didn’t believe in that or understand that,” she said. “I think I did, at one point, a Carl’s Jr. campaign and a cupcake campaign and a weight loss pill or diet or something, all at the same time. And it was all very contradictory, and my whole mentality has changed now.”

Kim Kardashian West credits much of her coherent professional vision to a somewhat unlikely source: her husband, Kanye West.

The 39-year-old mogul recently discussed her career trajectory with the New York Times, and how her husband helped her become a better businesswoman.

While West’s brand may not be synonymous with the concept of restraint, Kardashian West said she matured by watching him “turn down high-paying opportunities if they didn’t align with his beliefs and goals,” as described by the Times’ Jessica Testa.

“When I first met him, I probably didn’t believe in that or understand that,” she said. “I think I did, at one point, a Carl’s Jr. campaign and a cupcake campaign and a weight loss pill or diet or something, all at the same time.”

“It was all very contradictory, and my whole mentality has changed now.”

Kardashian West said she’s more confident about her shapewear line, SKIMS, than she has been about any previous deal or venture. According to Testa, she walked into the interview already frustrated because a photoshoot for her makeup line, KKW Beauty, wasn’t being executed properly.

Kardashian West said that she eventually had to declare on set: “O.K., I know exactly what I want. So we’re going to do that.”

But SKIMS, she said, is “the most confident that I am in any project.”

The venture was announced in June, but production was delayed when its original name, Kimono, sparked accusations of cultural appropriation. After Kardashian West decided to change the name, it launched online in August and has now been made available in select Nordstrom stores.

“It’s really fun for me, and I never get frustrated,” she told the Times. “It’s a good feeling to really be confident in something, because a lot of the time, sometimes, I’m not.”

