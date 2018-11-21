Kim Kardashian admits that Kanye West gets ‘upset’ by her revealing photos, despite what he has said about them previously

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been married since May 2014. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West recently opened up about her marriage to Kanye West during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

She revealed that West sometimes gets “upset” when she posts revealing photos on Instagram.

During a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim Kardashian West revealed that Kanye West sometimes gets “upset” when she posts revealing photos on Instagram.

The conversation began when Ellen DeGeneres asked about a photo from August, in which Kardashian West seemed to be baking in her underwear.

“That outfit, I probably had under sweats – but sometimes you gotta do some things for the ‘gram,” the reality star shared. “So we do little impromptu photo shoots just for Instagram, but I wasn’t walking around baking like that.”

“‘Cause you could burn yourself,” DeGeneres replied.

“And you can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that,” Kardashian West said.

“You know, it’s like half and half,” she continued. “Because, you know, he always wants me to be me and feel confident and we’re having fun. But it also bothers him.”

Kardashian West said that she’ll continue to post nude and semi-nude photos when she’s feeling confident, but she is affected by her husband’s opinion.

“I go through waves,” she revealed. “Like, sometimes I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll be more conservative on my Instagram.’ And then sometimes I really have to get something out if I’m feeling good about myself or I’ve been working out really hard – and then I’ll post something and then he’ll get upset and then we’ll just… you know, it’s a cycle.”

caption “Famous by Kanye West” was a private exhibition event that displayed lifelike sculptures of the Wests, along with other celebrities, naked in bed. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Kanye West

Her admission contradicts previous sentiments from West about his wife’s Instagram habit.

When the couple was interviewed for Harper’s Bazaar ICONS issue in 2015, West said that he considers Kardashian West’s nude selfies to be a form of art.

“I love her nude selfies. Like, I love the ones from the side, the back ones, and the front. I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity. And I love beautiful shapes,” he said.

“I feel like it’s almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting. I think it’s important for Kim to have her figure. To not show it would be like Adele not singing.”

Watch the video from Kardashian West’s interview with DeGeneres below.

