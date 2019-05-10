Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their 4th child via surrogate

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been married since 2014. source Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have officially welcomed their fourth child via surrogate.

Kardashian West announced the birth via Twitter on Friday: “He’s here and he’s perfect!” she wrote.

The couple’s newborn son joins their 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago.

Shortly after the announcement of his birth, Kardashian West revealed that her (as of yet, unnamed) baby boy closely resembles one of his older sisters.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her sister’s surrogate had gone into labor during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Kardashian West was meant to appear on the show with her eldest sister and their six children, in order to surprise Kris Jenner ahead of Mother’s Day: “My mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor,” Kourtney said on the show. “So she’s at the hospital.”

In January, Kardashian West – who suffers from a condition called placenta accreta, which makes labor and delivery difficult – announced that she and West had once again enlisted a surrogate, as they did for their third child. She also confirmed her surrogate was pregnant with a boy.

The reality star previously told Elle magazine that she wouldn’t consider having more than four children.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she said, well before confirming her second round of surrogacy. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”