Kim Kardashian said she had to pee in a bottle because there was no bathroom at the $14 million Wyoming ranch that Kanye West just bought

caption Kim Kardashian West on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. source NBC

Kim Kardashian West appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and recalled visiting the ranch in Wyoming that her husband, Kanye West, recently bought.

The reality-TV star said she visited the property “in the wilderness” and wasn’t prepared for the lack of electricity and a bathroom.

“My phone dies – there’s literally, like, no service, no nothing,” Kardashian West recalled. “I’m peeing in a bottle because there’s, like, no bathroom.”

Kim Kardashian West said she had to pee in a bottle because there was no bathroom at the Wyoming ranch that Kanye West recently bought.

The 38-year-old reality-TV star appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and recalled visiting the large property that her husband bought for a reported $14 million.

Kardashian West said that they “love Wyoming” and that West recently took her and three of their kids to visit the cabin at the top of the hill before he purchased the ranch. But she said she wasn’t prepared for the lack of electricity and a bathroom “in the wilderness.”

She added: “I’m just, like, losing my mind.”

The beauty founder said that the following day, the family went down the hill and realized that “there’s a whole hotel and a whole cabin and a whole thing that had been built.”

West had “wanted a romantic little night for us up above, and I’m like, ‘That’s not my vision of romance,'” she said.

Earlier in the interview, Kardashian West said that Wyoming has “always been such an amazing place” and that West’s “vision is to move there.” However, she said she’s fond of Los Angeles and sees herself spending summers and “some weekends” at the ranch.

Watch the video below (Kardashian West talks about the Wyoming ranch at 0:40):