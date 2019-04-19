Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s palatial $60 million mansion — where the sinks are magic, TVs come out of the floor, and everything is beige

- source
- Larry Busacca/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV
- Kim Kardashian West was recently photographed and filmed at her home for a Vogue cover story.
- She and her husband, Kanye West, previously had a family rule not to show their home on social media.
- The interior space is minimalist, monochromatic, and features a flat sink that has baffled the internet.
- Here’s a tour of the rooms we’ve seen.
As the cover star of Vogue’s May issue, Kim Kardashian West was recently photographed and filmed at her secluded home in Hidden Hills, California.
In particular, a video for the magazine’s “73 Questions” series gave fans an intimate look inside the West family mansion – a rarity considering how she and her husband, Kanye West, had previously agreed not to show their home on social media.
When asked how she would describe her home, Kardashian West told Vogue, “I would say, like, a minimal monastery.”
Here’s a look inside the sleek, monochromatic space.
The front door opens into a spacious entryway.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
The large, arched windows at the back allow for plenty of natural light.
They decorated the hallway with stone-like sculptures.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
A similar one appears in one of their sitting rooms.
A first-floor bedroom features minimal decor.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
It’s unclear whether this is the master bedroom. Vogue’s Jonathan Van Meter described the West’s bedroom as “the size of an airplane hangar.”
The bed has white covers and a simple headboard.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
The home’s interior design is the work of Belgian minimalist Axel Vervoordt.
There’s a 130-inch flat-screen TV embedded into the floor across from the bed.
- source
- @KimKardashian/Snapchat
Kardashian West posted a series of videos that demonstrate how it rises up automatically and slides back in seamlessly.
There’s a book about James Turrell on the nightstand.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
West is a noted fan of James Turrell, and even donated $10 million to the artist’s Roden Crater Project earlier this year.
Turrell’s work with colored lights and open spaces seems to have inspired the designs of the rapper’s new “Sunday Service” tradition.
The bedroom leads to a massive bathroom with baffling sinks.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
The sinks, which don’t appear to have drains at first glance, baffled the internet.
According to Kardashian West, her husband helped design the functional, yet seemingly flat sinks: There’s a slight incline and a slit for the water to drain.
Read more: Kim Kardashian explained how her unusual sinks work after fans were left baffled by the flat design
There’s a massive shower behind the rectangular bathtub.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube/Instagram
The back wall of the bathroom, made completely of glass, looks out on the leafy patio.
Sitting rooms are decorated with rounded white chairs and curvy white sofas.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
The walls, floors, and ceilings are all similar shades of bone-white plaster.
The hallways are flooded with warm light.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
Kanye West once tweeted a photo of one of their home’s bright, airy hallways.
He captioned the image, “do this look like the sunken place” with a crying-while-laughing emoji – referring to the void where black people are held captive in “Get Out.”
There’s an unbleached Steinway piano in their living room.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
The mansion reportedly has eight fireplaces.
One of the few pieces of art on display is this sculpture of a disjointed male body.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
The sculpture appears to have been repositioned since West shared photos of the home last year.
Soft light emanates from subtle, boxy fixtures.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
Kardashian West also revealed in a video that the home’s light switches “are just three little buttons” on the wall, sans the traditional box surrounding them.
She said she thinks the design is “really cool and more visually appealing.”
The impressively clean kitchen features a massive island in the center.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
A massive archway leads to another sitting room.
It has a full wall of stainless steel appliances.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
“[The kitchen] is an astonishment of clean, clear surfaces, nary a pot nor pan in sight,” Van Meter wrote in Kardashian West’s Vogue feature.
A breakfast nook is nestled in the corner.
- source
- Vogue/YouTube
According to Van Meter, the long table “comfortably seats 20.”
There’s also a more functional, less showy “staff kitchen.”
- source
- @voguemagazine/Instagram
As Van Meter wrote, the staff kitchen is “where the family inevitably winds up spending most of their time together.”