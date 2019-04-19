Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s palatial $60 million mansion — where the sinks are magic, TVs come out of the floor, and everything is beige

caption Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married since 2014. source Larry Busacca/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

As the cover star of Vogue’s May issue, Kim Kardashian West was recently photographed and filmed at her secluded home in Hidden Hills, California.

In particular, a video for the magazine’s “73 Questions” series gave fans an intimate look inside the West family mansion – a rarity considering how she and her husband, Kanye West, had previously agreed not to show their home on social media.

When asked how she would describe her home, Kardashian West told Vogue, “I would say, like, a minimal monastery.”

Here’s a look inside the sleek, monochromatic space.

The front door opens into a spacious entryway.

caption Kanye West loves minimal style. source Vogue/YouTube

The large, arched windows at the back allow for plenty of natural light.

They decorated the hallway with stone-like sculptures.

caption According to Kris Jenner, the Wests bought this home for $60 million. source Vogue/YouTube

A similar one appears in one of their sitting rooms.

A first-floor bedroom features minimal decor.

caption A large entryway leads to the bathroom. source Vogue/YouTube

It’s unclear whether this is the master bedroom. Vogue’s Jonathan Van Meter described the West’s bedroom as “the size of an airplane hangar.”

The bed has white covers and a simple headboard.

caption Kim and Kanye currently have three children: North, Saint, and Chicago. source Vogue/YouTube

The home’s interior design is the work of Belgian minimalist Axel Vervoordt.

There’s a 130-inch flat-screen TV embedded into the floor across from the bed.

caption When it’s put away, you can walk across the floor. source @KimKardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian West posted a series of videos that demonstrate how it rises up automatically and slides back in seamlessly.

There’s a book about James Turrell on the nightstand.

caption Kanye with his youngest daughter, Chicago. source Vogue/YouTube

West is a noted fan of James Turrell, and even donated $10 million to the artist’s Roden Crater Project earlier this year.

Turrell’s work with colored lights and open spaces seems to have inspired the designs of the rapper’s new “Sunday Service” tradition.

The bedroom leads to a massive bathroom with baffling sinks.

caption The entire ceiling is a light box. source Vogue/YouTube

The sinks, which don’t appear to have drains at first glance, baffled the internet.

According to Kardashian West, her husband helped design the functional, yet seemingly flat sinks: There’s a slight incline and a slit for the water to drain.

There’s a massive shower behind the rectangular bathtub.

caption Kim was photographed in her massive shower for Vogue. source Vogue/YouTube/Instagram

The back wall of the bathroom, made completely of glass, looks out on the leafy patio.

Sitting rooms are decorated with rounded white chairs and curvy white sofas.

caption The black coffee table also has rounded edges. source Vogue/YouTube

The walls, floors, and ceilings are all similar shades of bone-white plaster.

The hallways are flooded with warm light.

caption The hallways in the West family home are mostly very long and very empty. source Vogue/YouTube

Kanye West once tweeted a photo of one of their home’s bright, airy hallways.

He captioned the image, “do this look like the sunken place” with a crying-while-laughing emoji – referring to the void where black people are held captive in “Get Out.”

There’s an unbleached Steinway piano in their living room.

caption Kim said she started taking piano lessons but quit shortly after. source Vogue/YouTube

The mansion reportedly has eight fireplaces.

One of the few pieces of art on display is this sculpture of a disjointed male body.

caption It stands in the corner of the room, behind the piano. source Vogue/YouTube

The sculpture appears to have been repositioned since West shared photos of the home last year.

Soft light emanates from subtle, boxy fixtures.

caption The light fixtures are made to blend into their surroundings. source Vogue/YouTube

Kardashian West also revealed in a video that the home’s light switches “are just three little buttons” on the wall, sans the traditional box surrounding them.

She said she thinks the design is “really cool and more visually appealing.”

The impressively clean kitchen features a massive island in the center.

caption It’s lightly decorated with spherical vases and plants. source Vogue/YouTube

A massive archway leads to another sitting room.

It has a full wall of stainless steel appliances.

caption Looks like the kitchen sinks have regular basins and drains. source Vogue/YouTube

“[The kitchen] is an astonishment of clean, clear surfaces, nary a pot nor pan in sight,” Van Meter wrote in Kardashian West’s Vogue feature.

A breakfast nook is nestled in the corner.

caption The table could easily accommodate Kim’s big family. source Vogue/YouTube

According to Van Meter, the long table “comfortably seats 20.”

There’s also a more functional, less showy “staff kitchen.”

caption Kim was photographed by Mikael Jansson for Vogue’s cover story. source @voguemagazine/Instagram

As Van Meter wrote, the staff kitchen is “where the family inevitably winds up spending most of their time together.”