Kim Kardashian says she helped her kids pull a ‘prank’ on Kanye West by telling him that she was dead

Kim Kardashian said that two of her children, North and Saint, played a pretty dark April Fools joke on their dad, Kanye West – pretending that Kardashian was dead.

In an interview with Elle published Wednesday, Kardashian said that her kids staged an elaborate prank, even covering her in ketchup and asking her to play dead.

“[North] roped [Saint] into an April Fools’ prank yesterday that was ridiculous,” Kim told Elle. “She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was like a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down.”

“I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt,” she continued. “No, She taught Saint how to fake cry – she showed him how to do it! – and then she told him to scream, ‘Mommy’s dead!'”

Kardashian hesitantly let her kids go through with it but her husband, Kanye West, ultimately put a stop to it.

“Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.’ I completely understand and I agree,” the mom of three added.

In 2017, she went on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and said that North “does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me.” So, Kim said she was relieved that her kids were “starting to get closer now that [North] can include him in her jokes,” but was a bit concerned with how far North wanted to take the “joke.”

That being said, Kardashian is still happy that her two oldest kids are getting along.

“It did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team,” she said.