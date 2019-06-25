People are calling out Kim Kardashian for releasing a shapewear line called ‘Kimono’ and for using only slim models to promote it

caption Kim Kardashian West’s latest product is getting mixed reactions. source Vanessa Beecroft

Kim Kardashian West has built an empire with her KKW Beauty line of makeup, and now she’s turning her attention to the clothing market with a new line of shapewear.

Kardashian West revealed her new Kimono Solutionwear collection on Twitter on Tuesday, writing that it’s her “take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.” She said the shapewear comes in sizes XXS to 4X and is available in nine shades.

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Of the inspiration for the line, Kardashian West tweeted that she’s often had trouble finding shapewear that matches her skin tone and would frequently cut hers up to create her own styles.

I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. #KimonoBody — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Kardashian West also revealed the “solution short,” which she said was designed to be worn with dresses and skirts that feature a slit.

This is the solution short.

I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody pic.twitter.com/0GO7ZP1A9Y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Many of Kardashian West’s followers expressed excitement at the announcement, including her famous friend Chrissy Teigen, who appeared particularly excited by the solution short.

Oh my god I don’t have to cut one side of my spanx anymore!!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 25, 2019

THE GAME CHANGER ????????✨???? — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) June 25, 2019

???????????????????????? I love that it’s called solution wear. Very excited for this launch and happy that its size inclusive and in a variety of shades — Bri (@KimKDelRey) June 25, 2019

The idea of having one side shorter than the other is genius. — Alba (@sir_alba) June 25, 2019

this is such a genius idea — Victoria (@VicKardash) June 25, 2019

However, some people had concerns about the promo photos. While many praised the diversity on display, some questioned why “women of all different sizes” were not used in the advertisements.

How about using women of all different sizes. All those women are slim — Miss Melanie Jane (@Meljay1985) June 25, 2019

They’re all skinny but okay — Belle ????️‍???? (@isaabelle_grace) June 25, 2019

All these woman are the same body type, would be nice if it was universal to woman of all sizes instead of just one body type, it would actually be good marketing …just a thought — Celina✨ (@Celinalorraine_) June 25, 2019

So is this for all sizes because everyone looks the same size in the photos. — Renitta L. Thomas (@renitta83) June 25, 2019

Where's the plus size ladies? Will it roll up on full figured women? — Jasmin Gray El, B.S., M.Ed. (@MsJPhotogenic) June 25, 2019

Alright, Kim, I love the idea but can you give us models of all different body sizes especially since you will be selling size XS-4X I don't see a size 4X there — Karen C R (@heyykarenc) June 25, 2019

Others took issue with the name Kimono. A kimono, a traditional Japanese garment with a rich cultural history, dates back to 1615, according to London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. Some said they thought Kardashian West’s choice to use the word as a brand name was “tone deaf” since the brand has no apparent ties to Japanese culture.

Who's gonna break the news to Kim that a kimono is actually a traditional Japanese garment and was never meant to be shapewear for skinny people??? https://t.co/6xt3BBLshf — Alyssa R. Peterson-DeWitt (@ARPDeWitt) June 25, 2019

Anyone else mad that Kim K really has a new brand called 'Kimono'???? Like?? How is her shapewear even connected to Japan? I'm mad — R E (@slightlyasian) June 25, 2019

Won’t knock her hustle but Kim is always so tone deaf. Not to mention her naming her shapewear “Kimono”. Just so dense — Channy Debt (@CTaughtU) June 25, 2019

Been here since kimonos were still part of Asian culture and heritage, and not rebranded by American billionaires for more money… pic.twitter.com/ZK7ZiobA9r — Hades (@ThisIzhades) June 25, 2019

Lol at @KimKardashian naming her shapewear company kimono as if that’s her word to trademark — Jenny Park (@jennnipuhhh) June 25, 2019

Representatives for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.