People think Kim Kardashian’s lopsided shapewear is ‘genius’ and solves a major problem when getting dressed

caption People are loving Kim Kardashian West’s “solution short” source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images and Vanessa Beecroft

Kim Kardashian West announced the release of her new line of shapewear called Kimono Solutionwear on Tuesday, and it was met with both positive and negative responses. While some took issue with the promo photos and the brand’s name, others praised the shapewear for its unique design and wide range of nine shades.

The design that caught the most attention was the “solution short,” which Kardashian West said was designed to be worn with dresses and skirts that feature a thigh-high slit.

This is the solution short.

I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody pic.twitter.com/0GO7ZP1A9Y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

The design features an asymmetrical design, with one leg shorter than the other. Kardashian West tweeted that she used to cut her shapewear when wearing dresses or skirts with a slit, which inspired the idea behind this design.

The “solution short” even caught the attention of Chrissy Teigen, who seemed excited to no longer have to cut her own shapewear anymore. Others called the design “genius” and a “game changer.”

Oh my god I don’t have to cut one side of my spanx anymore!!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 25, 2019

The idea of having one side shorter than the other is genius. — Alba (@sir_alba) June 25, 2019

THE GAME CHANGER ????????✨???? — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) June 25, 2019

Read more: People are calling out Kim Kardashian for releasing a shapewear line called ‘Kimono’ and for using only slim models to promote it

The idea of shapewear made specifically for skirts and dresses with slits makes sense for Kardashian West’s brand, as the star often turns to that design

She notably wore the look in February when she stepped out in a vintage Thierry Mugler dress for the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Read more: Kim Kardashian wore a vintage ‘naked’ dress that paired daring cutouts with a thigh-high slit

She wore a shimmering dress with a thigh-high slit while in New York City in December 2018.

caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West spotted in New York City. source ECP/Getty Images

She hit the red carpet of the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June 2018 wearing a shimmering silver skirt with a slit.

caption She often goes for a thigh-high slit on the red carpet. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

No official release date or prices have been set for Kimono Solutionwear, though a waitlist is available on the official website.