Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are furious at a YouTuber who made a fake viral picture of Travis Scott cheating

caption Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The viral photo of Travis Scott apparently cheating on Kylie Jenner is fake.

It’s a stunt made up by a YouTuber who wanted to go viral and fool media organizations.

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian all condemned the YouTuber for messing with their relationship.

Remember that viral photo from earlier this week of Travis Scott apparently cheating on Kylie Jenner? It’s fake.

The picture was created as a stunt from the YouTuber ChristianAdamG, who wanted to go viral and fool media organizations. But Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Khloé Kardashian aren’t amused.

Jenner scolded the YouTuber, saying that his fake stunt was messing with her very real relationship.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” she wrote on an Instagram story. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real.”

Kim and Khloé also condemned the YouTuber, pointing out how damaging the stunt could be.

“This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!” Kim wrote.

I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong! pic.twitter.com/KtodBpmiHR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2018

People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 6, 2018

In his video explaining the stunt, ChristianAdamG explained that he was inspired by the fake photo of Justin Bieber apparently eating a burrito sideways that another YouTube channel created earlier this year. ChristianAdamG went to elaborate the lengths he went to for his stunt, dying his hair, taking more than 700 photos, and putting a fake TMZ watermark on the photo to make it seem more authentic.

Read more: It turns out that viral photo of ‘Justin Bieber’ eating a burrito sideways was actually an internet prank.

ChristianAdamG even highlighted Scott’s reply that the fake photo was “evil” and trying to “destroy real love.” He took credit for giving Scott a “free pass” because now he was free to cheat and people would believe him if he denied it.

“I bet you the next time he cheats, nobody gonna believe it if he actually cheats,” he said. “So I just gave him a free pass. My boy.”

caption One of the fake photos taken with ChristainAdamG to try to fool the world into thinking Travis Scott cheated on Kylie Jenner. source ChristianAdamG/YouTube

In the video’s description, the YouTuber left a disclaimer that “this video was NOT made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or the entire Kardashian family in ANY way shape or form.”

But Jenner’s fans found that stance ludicrous, and criticized him on Twitter.

Nothing was funny about this. I 100% support Travis and Kylie. I knew he would never cheat on her and adores his girls. Not here for breaking up a happy home. — Courtney Tezeno (@courtney_tezeno) December 6, 2018

It’s scary how people have the energy and the nerve to do this stuff only for “entertainment”. I don’t believe people can be so cruel, but this stuff prove me wrong. Glad you guys have a support system and you are always sticking up for each other. — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) December 6, 2018

As ChristianAdamG highlighted in his video, only a handful of media organizations accepted the original photo at face value, and the vast majority of publications published Scott’s denial of the photo’s veracity instead.